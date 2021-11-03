Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Surat: Two men throw burning firecrackers at petrol pump, one Mohammad Irfan Qureshi arrested

A major tragedy was averted by the staff’s presence of mind who immediately pushed the cracker away from the pipe. Had the cracker burst near a pipe, it could have resulted in a huge accident. 

OpIndia Staff
Youth who tried to set a petrol pump in Surat on fire
In what appears like an attempt to set petrol pump on fire, two youth hurled a burning firecracker at the petrol tank. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, where two men came on a scooter to fill petrol. 

The one who rode the scooter into the petrol pump (yellow jacket) shifted to the pillion seat after filling petrol and flung a lit firecracker at the petrol pump before fleeing. 

Firecracker bursts at petrol pump. Image Source: News18 Gujarati

Complaint filed at the police station

The manager of the petrol pump, Motilal Chaudhary, has filed a complaint against the youth at the Umra police station. A case has been filed under sections 285, 286, 336 and 114 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for endangering the lives of people.

Vehicle number captured in CCTV camera. Image Source: News18 Gujarati

Reportedly, the miscreants whose vehicle number had been captured in the CCTV camera have been arrested. One accused, Mohammad Irfan Qureshi has been arrested.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

