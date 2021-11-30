A picture of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez kissing multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a mirror selfie has been accessed by Bollywood Hungama. This happens to be the second picture of Jacqueline and conman Chandrasekhar that have appeared online recently.

The photos of the Bollywood actress with the conman have raised eyebrows as Jacqueline has been under the scanner of ED (Enforcement Directorate) in connection to the 200 crore extortion case. Last month, Jacqueline’s spokesperson had denied claims of Jacqueline being in a relationship with the conman.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Source: Bollywood Hungama

Notably, last month, Jacqueline was questioned for several hours by the ED in connection to the 200 crore extortion case where Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena had been accused of duping the wife former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tunes of Rs 200 crores.

Jacqueline’s spokesperson had said, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about the relationship with the involved couple”.

However, Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s lawyer Anant Malik had alleged that Jacqueline was in a relationship with Sukesh. He said, “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse’s mouth.”

A similar picture of Jacqueline with Chandrasekhar had appeared last week which sparked a controversy. According to India Today. the picture had been taken in the month of April-June when Sukesh was out on interim bail. In that image, Chandrasekhar was seen kissing the actress in an intimate mirror selfie.

Jacqueline

Reports had stated that the conman had wanted to launch his wife Malayalam actress Leena Paul in Bollywood and was ready to pay huge sums of money for the same. He had also reportedly arranged for chartered planes for actress Jacqueline Fernandes to meet her in Chennai while he was out on bail in April-June this year. Chandrasekhar had met the actress 4 times.

The iPhone used to take the selfie is reportedly the same iPhone 12 Pro with which Sukesh had carried out the fraud with the help of an Israeli sim card, as per reports.

Furthermore, Chandrashekhar was also charged with bribery and accused in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case of 2017 where it was alleged that he paid money to obtain the AIADMK ‘two leaves’ symbol for the Sasikala faction in a by-election in Tamil Nadu.