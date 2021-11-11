The wife of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Riyaz Bhati has filed an application with the Mumbai police accusing her husband of rape and running a high-profile sex racket. In the requisition, besides naming her husband, the other people she has accused of rape are the Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Munaf Patel, senior Congress leader and former BCCI chairman Rajiv Shukla and one Prithviraj Kothari.

Rehnuma Bhati alleged that her husband, Riyaz Bhati, a suspected gangster, pushed her to have sexual relations with his business associates and other “high-profile” individuals.

Though Rehnuma Bhati has not mentioned the address of those she has accused of rape or the specific dates or places where the alleged incidents happened, she has identified Pandya and Patel as cricketers and described Shukla as former chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

While her application to the Mumbai police does not mention any description for Prithviraj Kothari, Rehmuna confirmed that she was referring to him in the application, while speaking to The Print.

“I have been trying to get the police to register an FIR, but they aren’t complying. My application was submitted in September, it is already November now,” she said, adding: “I have followed up with various levels of police authorities multiple times. I was told to give some money, but why should I spread corruption? I am right in my place. They are the ones who are criminals.”

Asked for his comment on the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the jurisdiction, Manjunath Singhe, acknowledged that an application has been submitted, but said he “does not have any more details at the moment”.

Social media user, Sameet Thakkar has taken to Twitter to share a copy of the complaint filed by Riyaz Bhati’s wife in Santacruz, Mumbai Police Station on September 24, 2021, wherein she accused her husband Riyaz Bhati, businessman Prithviraj Kothari, cricketers Hardik Pandya and Munaf Patel and Congress leader and former BCCI chairman Rajiv Shukla of sexual assault.

The complaint was filed for offences committed under IPC sections 406, 420, 354, 354(A), 354(B), 509, 370, 376, 376(D), 377, 356, 386, 506(II)232, r/w 120(B), sections 66(A), 66(E) of the Information and Technology Act 2000, sections 8 and 6 of the POCSO Act 2012, Sections 4, 5, and 6 of the Indecent Representation of the Women’s Act and sections 5B and 5C for the Immoral Traffic (Protection) Act 1956.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that her husband threatened her widow mother and compelled her to marry underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s alleged aide Riyaz Bhati when she was 15-years-old. She further added that immediately after the marriage, Riyaz Bhati forcefully established a sexual relationship with her.

She further accused Riyaz Bhati of torturing and also physically assaulting her with iron rods and leather belts on various occasions.

She further added that Riyaz Bhati started forcing her to honeytrap his business associates. He forced her to engage in sexual activities with his business partners and beat her up and tortured her whenever she tried to resent, she alleged.

Rehnuma Bhati further revealed in her complaint that in the year 2011-12, her husband introduced her to one Prithviraj Kothari in the Trident hotel, where the latter raped her one entire night. When she came back home and sought answers from her husband for the inhumane treatment he placed a knife on her and her elder son’s neck and threatened to kill them if she did not submit to his demands.

In her complaint, Rehnuma Bhati also accused Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Munaf Patel, Congress leader and former BCCI chairman Rajiv Shukla of raping her. She wrote that she was forced to sleep with Munaf Patel in a continental hotel, and with Hardik Pandya in a hotel named Trident. According to the complaint, Pandya and his two friends committed all kinds of unnatural sexual activities with her including oral sex and anal sex, and all of them were drunk.

The woman further added that when she refused to sleep with Rajeev Shukla, she was beaten by Shukla and his friends. She was also forced to dance nude without clothes in front of Shukla and his friends, after which she was rapped by them. She added that Shukla kept photos and videos of this first encounter in 2012-13, and used the same to continue to exploit her.

Riyaz Bhati’s wife alleged that her husband has forced her to sleep with 15 to 20 people, which includes his business partners, friends and high-profile individuals. Allegedly, Bhati got several contracts by forcing her to sleep with other people. She also alleged that she was even sent to Dubai to sleep with rich sheikhs, and she was treated very badly there. She said that her husband is continuously forcing her to continue the prostitution work for money and other benefits. Bhati’s wife alleged that he had raped her sister also.

Rehnuma Riyaz Bhati has informed that due to this torture, she had started living separately in 2016, but later he kidnapped her and again forced her into prostitution from 2019. He had threatened that he will kill her or their two sons if she does not sleep with others as per his instructions.