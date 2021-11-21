Sunday, November 21, 2021
Will you pay $1000 for flatulence? YouTuber sells ‘farts in a jar’, 97 jars sold in 2 days

On November 21, Stepanka Matto published a post claiming only three jars of her farts were left, and the rest 97 were sold in just two days.

OpIndia Staff
Stepanka Matto
NSFW star Stephanie Matto sold almost 100 hars of her farts in just three days (Image: Stephanie Matto Instagram)
2

Stephanie Matto alias Stepanka Matto is a Czech-American YouTuber, model, and founder of a Not Safe For Work (NSFW) platform Unfiltrd. Recently, she announced her fans could buy her farts “in a jar” for “just $1000” a pop on her Instagram account. As per her post, she decided to sell the farts “on popular demand”. She also teaches about the cryptocurrency world with 18+ videos tutorials.

Stepanka’s November 19 post read, “Due to popular demand, I have finally decided to start selling my jarred farts over on my unfiltrd page! Alongside my spicy content, you can now also purchase my farts in a jar! I’m super excited to share this with you all, and after seeing how many people wanted this, I figured I’d finally give the people what they wanted. The sale starts today and lasts only ten days! First 100 orders get their farts 50% off – only $500!” On November 21, Stepanka Matto published a post claiming only three jars of her farts were left, and the rest 97 were sold in just two days.

Matto’s Instagram post about the sale of her “fart in a jar”. Source: Isntagram

As the post on Unfiltrd platform about the ‘fart jar’ was locked, we cannot be sure if the sale was a joke or she was serious.

Matto’s story where she claimed only three jars left. Source: Instagram

A Twitter user questioned if there would be a certificate of authenticity with the fart jar.

However, there is a market for farts online. Believe it or not, people out there buy farts in many forms. Varying from jars to lollypops that have been farted on by the ‘fart stars’ to paying people just to see them farting online, this weird market is running several households across the globe.

In August this year, reports about Lush Botanish, a self-proclaimed ‘fart queen of the internet’, went viral explaining how she sells a single “product” laced with her ‘flatulence’ for as high as $175 a pop. A video from the section “True Stories” of Channel 4 news agency explained how Botanish sold fart lollipops and farts in her jar along with other products and made $25,000. If the video is to be believed, she even got “special requests” from her fans which she would fulfil at a premium price.

Similarly, Emma Martin, a fart-cammer, has been farting on cam for her fans on the website OnlyFans and makes as much as $4,000 per month from her shows. The 48-year-old mother of two is a former travel agent, has left her job and in into fart-camming full time. According to a report in LadBible, she has modified her diet to cater to her ‘farting needs’.

The farting business is not limited to women. 36-year-old Alex Ramirez-Mallis from Brooklyn made headlines after he was found selling year-long worth of his fart audios that he had recorded while being in quarantine. Interestingly, Mallis sells his fart audios as Non Fungible Tokens of NFTs.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

