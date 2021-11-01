Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has slammed Akhilesh Yadav for glorifying Jinnah and said that the SP Chief’s comparison of Sardar Parel to Jinnah was shameful. While speaking at an event in Moradabad, CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party for the glorification of the founder of Pakistan who had spearheaded India’s partition.

Yogi said, ‘Was listening to Samajwadi Party Chief’s statement yesterday, he was comparing Jinnah to the person who united this country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Brothers and sisters, this is an absolute shameful statement, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the artist of India’s unity and integrity’ while Jinnah divided India into two.

CM Yogi further said that Akhilesh Yadav’s divisive mindset was revealed when he compared Jinnah to Sardar Patel. He said, “This kind of divisive mindset will not be accepted by the people of India”. He added, “This is Talibani mindset which always believes in dividing people, first he had tried to separate the social Talibans (radicals) on different grounds and when his every intention to create divide failed, he started insulting great men”.

CM Yogi also claimed that various opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh were in home isolation during the Covid crisis in the state and said, ‘Far from helping the poor, those people did not even visit the families of their own party workers who died.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav had glorified and praised Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a party rally during the Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra. At Hardoi district in UP, Akhilesh Yadav also compared the founder of Pakistan and the architect of the Indian partition, Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.