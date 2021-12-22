Saturday, December 25, 2021
HomeNews Reports22 farmer unions form a new political party Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, to contest Punjab...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

22 farmer unions form a new political party Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, to contest Punjab assembly elections

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha will be led by Balbir Singh Rajjewal, the chief of BKU (Rajewal)

OpIndia Staff
2

22 farmer unions, which are part of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and participated in the protest against the three farm laws, have come together to form a political party in Punjab. The new party has been named Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, which will be led by Balbir Singh Rajjewal, the chief of BKU (Rajewal).

After announcing the formation of the party, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha leadership announced that they will contest in all 117 assembly constituencies in the state. However, the farmer leaders were already in discussions with the Aam Aadmi Party for an alliance for the elections, and that possibility has not been ruled out yet.

Yesterday, it was reported that out of 32 constituents of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, 25 of them had decided to form a political party and contest the Punjab assembly elections. However, today 22 of them came together to form Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, which means 3 more famer organisations have decided to stay away from politics now. However, the 3 unions will decide whether to form the political party of not soon.

The three unions not joining the party include BKU (Dakounda) and BKU (Lakhowal). The other seven unions that already decided not to be part of electoral politics are Kirti Kisan Union, Krantikari Kisan Union, BKU Krantikari, Doaba Sangharsh Committee, BKU Sidhupur, Kisan Sangharsh Committee and Jai Kisan Andolan.

The decision of the farmer unions to get involved in politics was taken in a Kisan Union meeting at Mullanpur near Ludhiana on Friday. Seven unions not participating in the elections had requested the pro-politics unions that the SKM flag not be used in the political campaign, as all SKM constituents not joining politics. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,184FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com