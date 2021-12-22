22 farmer unions, which are part of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and participated in the protest against the three farm laws, have come together to form a political party in Punjab. The new party has been named Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, which will be led by Balbir Singh Rajjewal, the chief of BKU (Rajewal).

After announcing the formation of the party, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha leadership announced that they will contest in all 117 assembly constituencies in the state. However, the farmer leaders were already in discussions with the Aam Aadmi Party for an alliance for the elections, and that possibility has not been ruled out yet.

Yesterday, it was reported that out of 32 constituents of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, 25 of them had decided to form a political party and contest the Punjab assembly elections. However, today 22 of them came together to form Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, which means 3 more famer organisations have decided to stay away from politics now. However, the 3 unions will decide whether to form the political party of not soon.

The three unions not joining the party include BKU (Dakounda) and BKU (Lakhowal). The other seven unions that already decided not to be part of electoral politics are Kirti Kisan Union, Krantikari Kisan Union, BKU Krantikari, Doaba Sangharsh Committee, BKU Sidhupur, Kisan Sangharsh Committee and Jai Kisan Andolan.

The decision of the farmer unions to get involved in politics was taken in a Kisan Union meeting at Mullanpur near Ludhiana on Friday. Seven unions not participating in the elections had requested the pro-politics unions that the SKM flag not be used in the political campaign, as all SKM constituents not joining politics.