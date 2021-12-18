Aashna Lidder deactivated her Twitter account, not due to attacks by Right wing

On Friday (December 18), the daughter of Brigadier Lidder took to Twitter to inform that she had deactivated her account on her own accord to spend time with her family. The clarification came at the backdrop of conspiracy theories and lies spread by the liberal jamaat that linked the deactivation of her Twitter account to supposed trolling and harassment by right-wing groups.

In a tweet, Aashna Lidder said, “Gratitude surges through me as I thank the nation for mourning the loss of my father with us… The biggest consolation I have is it, isn’t my loss alone, it’s our loss. Had de-activated my Twitter on my own, to spend time with family and away from any distraction.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Aashna Lidder

Her tweet came as a major blow to left-liberal journalists and media portals that earlier claimed that she was subjected to rape threats, intimidatory tacts for being woke. On December 11, The Print peddled similar lies in an article titled, ‘Woke, opinionated, next Gurmehar Kaur’ — Twitter bullies force Aashna Lidder to close account.’

Screengrab of the news report by The Print

Opindia had debunked the fake narrative surrounding Aashna Lidder’s targetting

Opindia had earlier reported how an NDTV journalist by the name of Arvind Gunasekar was at the helm of peddling the fake news. He had shared a screenshot of her deactivated account said and said that it was the consequence of targeted harassment by right-wing/hate groups. He then asked her to stay strong and return soon.

Retired IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh went as far as to say that “andhbhakts” had given her rape threats, due to which she deactivated her account. This claim originated from an account called “Sandeep Choudhury” who, after claiming that Aashna Lidder got rape threats, did a u-turn and claimed that she did not get rape threats. It was the account that started the rumour of Lidder getting threats and being attacked by the right-wing.

The narrative that was spun by the liberals was that Aashna Lidder deactivated her account because she was attacked and threatened by “right-wing goons”. However, there is very little evidence to prove that there was any threat or attack against her.