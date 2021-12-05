Sunday, December 5, 2021
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez stopped at Mumbai Airport from leaving India after she was named in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

The actor is named in a Rs 200 crore money laundering and extortion case, where she is accused of receiving several expensive gifts from the main accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar

OpIndia Staff
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at Mumbai Airport from going abroad today. According to reports, she was leaving for Dubai for a program, but was stopped at the airport by authorities as the Enforcement Directorate had issued a lookout notice against her.

Some reports also claim that she has been detained and being taken to Delhi, but it is not confirmed. India Today claimed that she has not been detained, and was asked to return home.

Jacqueline Fernandez was scheduled to participate in Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour to be held on December 10 in Riyadh. However, now it has emerged that she can’t leave the country, and hence won’t be able to join the show now.

The actor is named in a Rs 200 crore money laundering and extortion case, where she is accused of receiving several expensive gifts from the main accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Some pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had viral on social media, which suggested that they were in a relationship as both were seen kissing each other.

The gifts given to the actor by Sukesh include diamond-studded jewellery sets, crockeries, four Persian cats worth 36 lakhs and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh. According to ED, they have found evidence of financial transaction between the two, and he had given gifts worth Rs 10 crore to her. Sukesh used to chat with Jacqueline over mobile from jail. When Sukesh had received bail in April-June this year, he booked a chartered flight for himself and also arranged for chartered flights for actress Jacqueline Fernandes to meet her in Chennai.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been named in the charge sheet filed by ED against Sukesh Chandrasekhar in the case, along with several other persons including his wife. Dancer-actor Nora Fatehi has also been named, who was reportedly gifted a BMW car.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been questioned by the ED several times in the case, after she had evaded multiple summons. She is expected to be interrogated again after she was stopped from leaving India.

 

