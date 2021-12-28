AIIMS doctors call off strike after receiving assurance from Union Health Minister

AIIMS Delhi Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has called off the December 29 protests after receiving assurance from the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a meeting that the counselling for NEET PG 2021 will be conducted at the earliest time, according to reports.

The official statement said, “Since our demands are met, accordingly the AIIMS, New Delhi RDA has decided to take back the decision of strike on 29th December 2021… All services to be continued as normal.,”. Further, the AIIMS Delhi RDA has stated that all services that were withdrawn will be brought back to normal.

Press note published by the AIIMS Delhi RDA read, “In a meeting with the Union Health Minister has met with the resident doctors and assured that the NEET PG 2021 counselling to be held at the earliest,”

AIIMS Delhi RDA Protests

Resident doctors from various government-run Delhi hospitals have been protesting against the delay of NEET PG 2021 counselling and were demanding that the counselling process be fast tracked. Besides Delhi, Doctors from several hospitals in Kolkata too joined in the protests and suspended all services.

Following the protests, a meeting took place between a 12-member team of representatives from the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and the Union Health Ministry. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the government was unable to conduct the counselling as the case was still heard by the Supreme Court.

Delay of the counselling

Notably, a petition was filed against the central government and the Medical Counselling Committee’s notice which said that it would give 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats. The petition subsequently delayed the NEET UG counselling process.

On December 10, MCC told undergraduate medical aspirants about the petition filed in the Supreme Court of India and that the case was pending with the next hearing to take place on January 6.