The Naveen Patnaik government on Friday approved ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s (AM/NS India) proposal to set up a 24 MTPA integrated steel plant at Mahakalapada block in Kendrapada district at an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore.

High-Level Clearance Authority of the Govt of Odisha, under the leadership of CM Naveen Patnaik, gave its green signal to the mega project which is expected to create employment opportunities for 16,000 persons and indirect employment opportunities through ancillary and downstream industries and services.

The Odisha government said Arcelor Mitta Nippon Steel’s approved project of setting up a 24 MTPA integrated Steel plant in Odisha’s Kendrapara will be the largest project in the manufacturing sector in the country.

Besides, the plant is also expected to churn out 18.75 MT of cement annually, making it one of the biggest cement manufacturing facilities in the country and thereby, providing a boost to the infrastructure development in the region.

In addition to the Steel plant, the company will also be developing a downstream industry park to assist the MSMEs and helo import substitution. AMNS’ plant is expected to attract a plethora of auxiliary companies in the region to support the country’s biggest steel manufacturing unit, the Odisha government said.

“The infrastructure to be developed for the Kendrapada projects facility will give a boost to the logistics and overall development of the region. This modern, green and environment-friendly steel making facility will put the district and Odisha on the world steel map. A number of international equipment manufacturers will be stakeholders in this project and catalyse more employment opportunities for the state,” a statement released by the Odisha government said.

As per reports, the project will be initiated in a phased manner and completed in 7 years. The state government agencies will provide clearances for logistic infrastructure, power and water utilities in a time-bound manner monitored by a ‘High Power Committee’ chaired by the Chief Secretary.

Earlier in March 2021, the Odisha government inked the deal for setting up the integrated steel complex in the Mahakalapada area of Kendrapara district with the steelmaker in the presence of the Chief Minister and executive chairman of AM/NS LN Mittal at Lokseva Bhavan.

It is also worth noting that Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel commenced its operations at the Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi iron ore mine in Odisha in September.