Gory details have surfaced as the investigation into the lynching case at the Kapurthala Gurudwara in Punjab continues. According to the autopsy report of the man who was lynched to death at a Gurudwara in Kapurthala, Punjab, he had 30 deep wounds on his body. The injuries, mostly sharp cuts, were likely to have been inflicted by swords on his whole body, the post-mortem report has revealed.

Confirming the same, Senior Medical Officer Narinder Singh told the media that a five-member board of doctors from the local civil hospital conducted the autopsy.

The autopsy report suggested that the unidentified man had deep cuts on his neck, head, chest and right hip of the body. He must have become breathless after a deep cut on the neck, said the report. The five-member board also took the viscera of the deceased man for chemical examination to ascertain whether he had consumed any intoxicants. The doctors took samples of the man’s hair, teeth and blood for his DNA test.

Despite this, the police are yet to register an FIR against the accused.

According to reports, since no one came forward to claim the body of the lynched man, the police took the body in its vehicle to the cremation ground for his last rites and handed it over to officials of the local municipal corporation for the cremation.

Surinder Singh, a city Deputy Superintendent of Police who was also present in the hospital, told reporters that police tried everything they could to determine his identity, but no one came forward to claim the body even after 72 hours had passed after the lynching incident.

In response to a question about the registration of a murder case against the accused, the DSP stated that police are investigating the incident and would file a report based on their findings. No murder case has been filed so far, he said.

It may be noted here that the Punjab police have not yet filed an FIR against the people who killed the man, but there is an FIR against the victim of a brutal mob lynching who was beaten to death.

OpIndia had reported how the Punjab police had taken a U-turn after receiving mysterious phone calls during the presser. We reported how Inspector General of Police Gurinder Singh Dhillon and SSP HPS Khakh, had, at first, confirmed that two FIRs had been filed in the case, one of which had been registered against the accused mob. But they quickly changed their stance after they received at least 8 phone calls during the 45 minutes press conference.

After speaking on the phone, the police officials immediately backtracked. Quickly amending their statement, IG Dhillon confirmed to the press that FIR 306 had not been filed only FIR 305 had been registered. Meaning, that no FIRs have been filed against the persons who killed the man, but an FIR has been filed against the victim of the vicious mob lynching.

IG Dhillon confirmed that a case under Section 295-A (hurting religious sentiments of people) of the IPC on the statement of Gurdwara manager Amarjit Singh has been registered against the youth who was lynched.

Kapurthala Gurudwara caretaker was pro-Khalistani ultra

Here it becomes imperative to note that Gurdwara manager Amarjit Singh, based on whose statement the Punjab police registered a case against the victim, is said to have shady antecedents. OpIndia reported on December 22 how caretaker Amarjit Singh frequently visited Pakistan and had worked as a pro-Khalistani ultra before turning into a CAT commando. CAT refers to pro-Khalistani terrorists in the early 90s who had switched sides and had become police informers for under-cover operations.

He was also in touch with a top Punjab police official, who had managed to remain in plum postings during SAD and Congress governments. As per police, at least three contacts were established between Amarjit and the top police officer on the day of the lynching as Kapurthala comes under the Jalandhar zone.

The man was at Gurudwara looking for food

Reports have suggested that the man was at Gurudwara hoping to find some food. He was spotted by a volunteer in the kitchen. The man tried to escape but was apprehended by the sewadars or volunteers. He was later beaten to death before police could take him away. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Reports also say that he had deep cut marks on his body. Videos have emerged of the Gurudwara in charge where he is inciting people saying the man (victim) has committed blasphemy while admitting that he was caught taking Rotis at the kitchen. The victim is seen tied up, barely conscious in the video.