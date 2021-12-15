Days after Virat Kohli was dropped as the one-day captain, he revealed today that he was informed about the decision just one and half hours before the decision was taken officially. Addressing a press conference today, the former white-ball captain of the Indian cricket team said that he was ready to continue as the one-day captain even after resigning as the T-20 captain, but the BCCI had other ideas. It is notable that BCCI has appointed Rohit Sharma as the one-day captain, saying there is no need for two white-ball captains.

He said that reports about the BCCI’s communication with him ahead of the decision were inaccurate, and he was contacted just before the selection committee meeting for the test team. There was no prior communication from BCCI after he had announced resigning as the T-20 captain. Virat Kohli said that he got a call from BCCI one and half hours before the meeting, and he was informed that all five selectors have decided to remove him from the captaincy of the one-day team. He accepted the decision of the committee, he informed.

Virat Kohli also denied reports that BCCI had requested to stay on as T-20 captain, saying the decision was well-received by the team management. He said that the decision was taken as a progressive step, there was no hesitation in accepting the resignation, and there was no request to him to withdraw the resignation.

He further informed after resigning from the T-20 captaincy, he had told BCCI that he will like to continue as the captain of one-day and test captains, but will accept any decision taken by the selectors in this regard.