The Central government has resolved over 6 Lakh public grievances and disposed of more than 3 crore applications from citizens in the 6-day ‘Sushasan Saptah’ or the ‘Good Governance Week’ campaign launched on December 20, reports News18.

The drive will conclude on Saturday, December 25 which is celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the event in which a ‘States Good Governance Index’ will also be launched.

A senior official privy to the development said that the nearly 3 crore service applications disposed of during the drive were regarding people seeking copies of revenue records, birth and death certificates, caste certificates, marriage certificates, partition deeds and registration deeds.

“Applications of over 250 kinds of services were attended to,” the official said.

During the initiative, over 6 lakh public grievances were handled, including almost 5.5 lakh in state grievance portals and over 65,000 in the central grievance site. Andhra Pradesh was again at the lead, resolving about 1.7 lakh outstanding citizen complaints, while Rajasthan handled nearly 1.1 lakh.

This was in addition to the over three lakh public concerns and 21,500 citizen petitions that were resolved at the central level during a special campaign in October.

Since October, approximately 10 lakh citizen complaints from all around the county have been resolved.

While speaking about the ‘Good Governance Week’ campaign, PM Modi stated that his government is committed to establishing good governance that is pro-people and proactive. He went on to say that village development is critical to India’s progress, and that the government is prioritising schemes to make villages more efficient and usher in “a new era of Gram Swaraj.”

“In the Amrit period of Independence, we are marching ahead rapidly to create a transparent system, efficient process and smooth governance to make development all-round and all-inclusive. In this context, the theme of the Week — Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur assumes even greater relevance. Our Government is committed to strengthening good governance that is pro-people and proactive governance, guided by the ‘Citizen-First-approach,” stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi while extending his best wishes for the success of the ‘Sushasan Saptah’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the nationwide campaign with the theme of bringing good governance to the villages (‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’) on December 20, in which the Centre and the states worked together to settle public issues and provide services based on people’s requests.

Over 700 Districts Collectors participated in “Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur” and during the weeklong event, visited Tehsil/Panchayat Samiti Headquarters to provide timely grievance redressal and improve service delivery. Guidelines had been issued by DARPG and the State Governments on the activities that will be taken by the District Collectors at Tehsil/Panchayat Samiti Offices.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi sent his best wishes for the success of “Sushasan Saptah” saying: “In the Amrit period of Independence, we are marching ahead rapidly to create a transparent system, efficient process and smooth governance to make development all-round and all-inclusive. In this context, the theme of the Week — Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur assumes even greater relevance. Our Government is committed to strengthening good governance that is pro-people and proactive governance, guided by the ‘Citizen-First-approach”.

During the Amrit Kaal period, the goal is to translate the Prime Minister’s vision for Next Generation Administrative Reforms across all districts and tehsils in India. The progress of the Good Governance Week was tracked on the website www.pgportal.gov.in/ggw.