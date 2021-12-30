Thursday, December 30, 2021
Chhattisgarh Police arrest Kalicharan Maharaj for alleged derogatory remarks on MK Gandhi

On December 30, Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. He was staying at Wagheshwar Dham from where he was arrested. Reports suggest he would be brought to Raipur.

Kalicharan Maharaj arrested for speech against Mahatma Gandhi (Image: Times of Malwa)
NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad had filed a case against him for criticizing Mahatma Gandhi.

Kalicharan Maharaj had made the alleged remarks during ‘Dharma Sansad’ in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on December 26. In his comments, he criticized Gandhi for India’s partition and hailed Nathuram Godse for killing Gandhi. After the video of his speech went viral, Awhad approached Naupada police and filed a complaint against Kalicharan Maharaj. A case was filed based on the complaint under Sections 294, 295A, 298, 505(2) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code. Another complaint against him was filed by Pramod Dubey of the State Congress Committee at Tikrapara Police Station and Civil Lines Police Station. 

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had tweeted earlier calling Kalicharan Maharaj a ‘Pakhandi’ or fake Sadhu, for his alleged derogatory remarks on MK Gandhi.

Reportedly, the religious leader said in a video statement that he did not regret what he said about Gandhi.

 

