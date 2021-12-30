On December 30, Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. He was staying at Wagheshwar Dham from where he was arrested. Reports suggest he would be brought to Raipur.

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad had filed a case against him for criticizing Mahatma Gandhi.

He made an “abusive” reference to Mahatma Gandhi during a speech at ‘Dharma Sansad’.



Kalicharan Maharaj had made the alleged remarks during ‘Dharma Sansad’ in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on December 26. In his comments, he criticized Gandhi for India’s partition and hailed Nathuram Godse for killing Gandhi. After the video of his speech went viral, Awhad approached Naupada police and filed a complaint against Kalicharan Maharaj. A case was filed based on the complaint under Sections 294, 295A, 298, 505(2) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code. Another complaint against him was filed by Pramod Dubey of the State Congress Committee at Tikrapara Police Station and Civil Lines Police Station.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had tweeted earlier calling Kalicharan Maharaj a ‘Pakhandi’ or fake Sadhu, for his alleged derogatory remarks on MK Gandhi.

बापू को गाली देकर, समाज मे विष वमन करके अगर किसी पाखंडी को लगता है कि वो अपने मंसूबों में कामयाब हो जाएंगे, तो उनका भ्रम है।



उनके आका भी दोनों सुन लें..



भारत और सनातन संस्कृति दोनों की आत्मा पर चोट करने की जो भी कोशिश करेगा… न संविधान उसे बख्शेगा, न जनता उन्हें स्वीकार करेगी। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) December 27, 2021

Reportedly, the religious leader said in a video statement that he did not regret what he said about Gandhi.