Hackers seem to have taken control of Congress leader Kapil Sibal Facebook page and changed it to a page linked to a ‘skin care’ company from Australia named Dermalyana. The page name was changed by hackers on November 29, but it was only on December 2 the team managing Kapil Sibal’s Facebook account took back control of the page. However, by then, random posts and videos related to the skincare products had emerged on the page.

Things that were changed on Sibal’s Facebook Page

Sibal’s verified Facebook page’s information was changed to Dermalyana on November 29, 2021. The page, which was created as an unofficial page in 2014 and then switched to the official page for the Congress leader in the same month, seems to be inactive for a long time as the last post from it was from April 2019. It is also possible that the hackers might have deleted previous posts.

Page History as provided by Facebook.

There were two posts on the page linked to ‘Dermalyana’ that were still active by the time this report was written. One of the posts was published yesterday with a woman holding the company’s products. The post read, “Australian made skincare and wellness brand Dermalyana has offered a special gift for all of you when we receive your email registered on our website.”

Post published after the page got hacked and changed to a skin care company’s page. Source: Facebook

The second post was published an hour after the first post. It contained a video of a possible TikTok influencer who was doing a promotional video. The post read, “Thank you for using Dermalyana and share with your friends about it.”

Post published after the page got hacked and changed to a skin care company’s page. Source: Facebook

Before the information on the page got changed, the email was linked to it was rogerhealthcare.com.au. The category of the page was also changed to Dermatologist. The hackers had also changed the cover and feature image of the page that was later changed to Kapil Sibal’s.

The page info was changed completely. Source: Facebook

Restoring name will take time

The name of Kapil Sibal’s page remains to be Dermalyana, and it will stay the same for some time due to Facebook’s policy about the name change. The policy reads that the name of the Facebook page cannot be changed too frequently. Also, it may take up to three days to get approval for the name change. It reads, “You may have trouble changing your name if you changed your name in the last 60 days, or you tried to change it too frequently.” Though Sibal is a prominent leader and Facebook may oblige to twist the regulations to change the name back at the earliest. Still, till Facebook acknowledges and changes the title back to ‘Kapil Sibal’, Dermalyana would stay.