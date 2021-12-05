Over 50% India’s eligible population fully vaccinated, one more milestone achieved

Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ (door-to-door) vaccination campaign registered yet another milestone on December 4 as over one Crore dose of Covid-19 vaccine was inoculated on a single day taking the figure of fully vaccinated eligible population to 50 percent.

According to the provisional report uploaded on the CoWin portal, by the afternoon of December 5, the total vaccination doses administered now stands at 1,27,70,92,798. Out of this 80,08,52,255 people got their first dose whereas 47,62,40,543 people got both doses.

“Congratulations India,” hailed Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. He termed it a moment of great pride as “over 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against COVID-19 together,” he said.

हम होंगे कामयाब



Congratulations India 🇮🇳



It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated 💉



We will win the battle against COVID-19 together

In another tweet he said that world’s largest vaccination drive ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has achieved another 10,000,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

India achieves another 1⃣0⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ #COVID19 vaccinations today!



With the #HarGharDastak campaign in full swing, the world's #LargestVaccinationDrive is touching new heights & accomplishing new feats under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership.

According to the CoWIN portal, India inoculated 1,03,93,692 Covid-19 vaccine doses on December 4. India had first achieved this momentous feat of inoculating one Crore doses on August 27 and repeated it five times till now. During the period of August 21 and August 27 India had achieved highest ever weekly vaccination figure of 4,72,04,008 doses.

On September 17, coinciding with the birthday of Prime Minister India made a record of inoculating over 2.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine shots.

‘Har Ghar Dastak’ proved booster for vaccination drive

‘Har Ghar Dastak’ was launched on November 3 and it aims to ensure vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries through house-to-house visits.

During a press conference the joint secretary of union health ministry Lav Agarwal had revealed that due to the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, vaccination rates in the country increased. He said that the rate of first dose of vaccination rose by 5.9 percent while the rate of the second dose increased by 11 percent.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed the maximum (8.7 percent) progress in the first dose coverage as the result of this programme. Similarly, Himachal Pradesh witnessed also recorded a major jump of 28.7 percent in the second dose.

Modi government on mission Mode to vaccinate entire population

The central government had ramped up the vaccination drive when India detected its fourth case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Earlier a man from Gujarat’s Jamnagar tested positive for the variant who had returned India from Zimbabwe. In Karnataka also two persons were tested positive for this new variant.

In the wake of new variant of Covid-19, scientists have advised Union health Ministry to ensure double vaccination so that people get base layer of protection.