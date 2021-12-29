Wednesday, December 29, 2021
HomeNews ReportsJharkhand: CM Soren announces Rs 25 concession to 2-wheeler riders per litre of petrol,...
News Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: CM Soren announces Rs 25 concession to 2-wheeler riders per litre of petrol, but conditions apply

As per reports, the concession will be applicable only for up to 10 litres of petrol per month and the concession amount will be transferred to the beneficiaries via DBT. The concession will be given to the people who have ration cards.

OpIndia Staff
Hemant Soen says 2-wheeler users in Jharkhand can get Rs 25 per litre concession on petrol prices from Jan 26
Hemant Soren(Source:dnaindia.com)
4

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has announced that his government will provide a concession of Rs 25 per litre of petrol to the users of motorbikes and scooters.

CM Soren stated that his government has decided to give a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre of petrol to two-wheeler owners. He added that it will be a relief to the poor, the labourers and middle-class families of the state. The concession is to be implemented from January 26 onwards.

However, the concession has a cap. As per reports, the concession will be applicable only for up to 10 litres of petrol per month and the concession amount will be transferred to the beneficiaries via DBT. The concession will be given to the people who have ration cards.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJharkhand news, Jharkhand petrol, two wheelers Jharkhand
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,055FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com