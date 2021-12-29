Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has announced that his government will provide a concession of Rs 25 per litre of petrol to the users of motorbikes and scooters.

#WATCH | To provide relief to the poor, labourers & middle-class families of the state, Govt has decided to a give a subsidy of Rs 25 per liter petrol to two-wheeler owners from January 26: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren pic.twitter.com/JplzDF3SVG — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

CM Soren stated that his government has decided to give a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre of petrol to two-wheeler owners. He added that it will be a relief to the poor, the labourers and middle-class families of the state. The concession is to be implemented from January 26 onwards.

However, the concession has a cap. As per reports, the concession will be applicable only for up to 10 litres of petrol per month and the concession amount will be transferred to the beneficiaries via DBT. The concession will be given to the people who have ration cards.