Tuesday, December 21, 2021
HomeNews ReportsCongress leader Kanhaiya Kumar ditches 'friend' Umar Khalid, 'liberals' and Islamists call it a...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar ditches ‘friend’ Umar Khalid, ‘liberals’ and Islamists call it a lesson for Muslims

"Who told you?" came a cutting response from Kanhaiya Kumar when a journalist asked him if Umar Khalid is his friend or not. The video of Kumar's snub for where Kumar turned his back on Khalid has now gone viral on the internet.

OpIndia Staff
Kanhaiya Kumar ditches Umar Khalid
Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid(Image Source: Times Now)
71

Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, who had an unremarkable stint at the CPI before joining the Congress party, recently distanced himself from Umar Khalid after a journalist asked him to comment on his ‘friend’, one of the accused in the anti-Hindu riots that swept Delhi in February 2020.

“Who told you?” came a cutting response from Kanhaiya Kumar when a journalist asked him if Umar Khalid is his friend or not. When Kumar further inquires who told the journalist that he was friends with Umar Khalid, the scribe responds back saying he saw it in a video. However, Kumar asks him further in which video he saw him calling Umar his friend. The video of Kumar’s interaction with the journalist has now gone viral on the internet.

And predictably, Kumar’s repudiation of having a friendship with Umar Khalid has not gone down well with ‘Liberals’ and Islamists, who could not hide their contempt and disdain for the former JNUSU president.

Kanhaiya Kumar distances himself from Umar Khalid, Islamists and liberals say it is a lesson for Muslims

Irena Akbar, a self-proclaimed liberal but is known for engaging in hateful rhetorics online, took to Twitter to insinuate that Kanhaiya Kumar was a backstabber who betrayed Umar Khalid. “A friend who abandons you in your tough times is no less than a backstabber. He’s worse than an upfront enemy. Kanhaiya Kumar, the selfish, opportunistic coward didn’t deserve Umar Khalid’s friendship. Good riddance for Umar. And a lesson learnt for Muslims. We are in this alone,” she said.

Another Twitter user slammed Kanhaiya Kumar, stating that someone who built his political career by exploiting Rohith Vemula’s tragic death is turning his back on Umar Khalid. “Shame to all savarna journalists and activists who have supported him over the Dalit and Muslim leadership,” the user tweeted.

M Reyaz, a self-declared journalist who has written for the leftist organisation The Wire, assailed Kanhaiya Kumar saying that many Muslims and liberals wanted Muslims to vote for him over the RJD candidate, but he would go to any lengths to distance himself from Umar Khalid and Meeran Haider.

Yet another Twitter user said Kanhaiya Kumar disowning Umar Khalid was the saddest thing she read today.

Toolkit deployed to garner sympathy for Khalid, who is languishing in jail for his alleged involvement in Delhi riots

As the video of Kanhaiya Kumar rejecting his association with Umar Khalid started doing the rounds on the internet, a set of liberals and Islamists started posting tweets in sympathy of the former JNU student who remains in jail over his alleged involvement in hatching a conspiracy to instigate Delhi riots.

Tweets declaring Umar Khalid as their friend, which appeared less of organic emotional outburst and more of a toolkit strategy aimed at engendering sympathy for the Delhi riots accused, were posted online by a host of accounts associating themselves with the liberal persuasion.

Aakar Patel, human rights ‘activist’ and former head of Amnesty India, who spends his time of late whining and caterwauling against the Centre, tweeted: “Umar Khalid is my friend i miss him and hope he’s out soon because he’s innocent and has been stitched up by Amit and Modi and a shameless and complicit police and judiciary @UmarKhalidJNU.”

Another self-described political activist Kawalpreet Kaur tweeted, “One should feel proud to call Umar Khalid his friend, for not many, would stand for justice and dignity like he did and is currently in jail on false charges. Umar Khalid is our leader and we are proud of him.”

Umar Khalid and his role in Delhi Riots

While the liberals and Islamists hail Khalid as their friend and their leader whom they are proud of, it is worth noting that the former JNU student was arrested by the police on September 14, 2020, for his alleged involvement in the horrific Northeast Delhi riots. In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi police and admitted by the court, it is alleged that Khalid had hatched the conspiracy of the anti-Hindu Delhi riots along with his friends during the visit of US President Trump to India. Khalid had also allegedly met the former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and another accused Khalid Saifi to assure logistical support during the riots through his contacts in the PFI.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,268FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com