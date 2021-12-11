Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13. The temple complex known as the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been renovated to reclaim and restore the ancient spirit of dharmic India. The invitation letter of the inauguration ceremony has mentioned PM Modi for his support in re-establishing the Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex and retaining the true spirit of Kashi.

Most importantly, the invitation letter mentions that the temple was destroyed by the Mughals. It said that during the middle ages, the Kashi Vishwanath had suffered significant damages in the hands of the Mughals. It is well-known fact that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had destroyed the original Kashi Vishwanath temple, and had built the Gyanvapi mosque in its place. In fact, a portion of the temple was retained as a part of the mosque, which is still visible today.

The invitation letter mentions the 200 years of struggles in the past to return Kashi Vishwanath to its ancient glory. It noted the modification of the temple under Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 19th century when he had installed the golden peak on the temple and remembered how Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar had reconstructed the temple complex in the year 1777-78 AD.

Source : Prabhat Khabar

The letter stated how Prime Minister Narendra Modi who represented the Varanasi constituency in the parliament has achieved the restoration of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which is considered as the abode of Lord Shiva where Mahadev is still believed to be seated.

National General Secretary of All India Sant Samiti Swami Jitendranand Saraswati has been invited for the occasion along with 500 saints and more than 2500 guests are expected to be present during the historic event.

Notably, Varanasi, city of Shiva, will witness a large scale celebration with decoration of lights and lamps spread across the city and nearby villages. Devotees of Lord Shiva are immersed in making preparations for the grand event of Shiv Deepotsav which will last for three days from December 13.