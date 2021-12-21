Tuesday, December 21, 2021
HomeNews ReportsKolkata municipal elections: Massive sweep for TMC, other parties left far behind
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kolkata municipal elections: Massive sweep for TMC, other parties left far behind

While speaking about his victory, Hakim said, "We have never achieved such a massive victory before. Even in terms of state Assembly polls, our vote share has increased. We are delighted to get people's support and blessings. We sincerely thank them."

OpIndia Staff
KMC polls: TMC leads by large margin, BJP a distant second
Celebration by TMC workers after party sweeps polls (Photo Credits: India Today)
40

The Mamata Banerjee-led-Trinamool Congress is looking for a comfortable victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections with the party already winning 54 out of 144 seats and leading in 78 more at the time of this report..

As per the trends at the time of writing, the BJP and the Left parties are leading on 3 seats each while the Congress is leading on 2 seats. Besides, 2 independent candidates are leading in 2 KMC wards as well.

Several TMC candidates such as former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Debasish Kumar, Tarak Singh, and Mala Roy were declared as winners. The elections were held on Sunday (December 18) during which 63% of the total electorates cast their vote. Videos of TMC workers, flouting Coronavirus protocols, and celebrating outside the residence of CM was shared by news agency ANI.

While speaking about his victory, Hakim said, “We have never achieved such a massive victory before. Even in terms of state Assembly polls, our vote share has increased. We are delighted to get people’s support and blessings. We sincerely thank them.”

In a tweet, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the party on its clean sweep. She wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to all candidates for your victory in the KMC elections. Remember to serve people with utmost diligence and gratitude! I wholeheartedly thank every single resident of KMC for putting their faith on us, once again.”

Suvendu Adhikari manhandled by police, was forced to protest at SEC office

On Sunday (December 19) evening, Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting with other party MLAs at his house. Citing a rule by the Election Commission that non-residents cannot enter Kolkata on polling day, the Bidhannagar police cordoned off the area outside Adhikari’s house and reportedly physically stopped him from meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

“We cannot allow you to proceed to Kolkata as polling is being held and you are not residents of the metropolis,” a high-ranking police official reportedly told Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari also alleged he was manhandled by a junior police officer, and that the gates of the MLA hostel in Kolkata were locked till 5 pm, preventing eight BJP legislators from attending a legislature party meeting. Later, he met the Governor and asked him to declare the poll as null and void.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also held a sit-in protest within the office premises of the State Election Commissioner Office to protest against widespread rigging that took place during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls. Adhikari led a delegation of BJP leaders into the State Election Commissioner Office and demanded repolling in the civic body polls. The BJP leader informed that only 20% of electorates could cast their votes and that over 100 incidents of poll irregularities had taken place.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTMC Kolkata polls, KMC elections, Kolkata municipal elections
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,252FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com