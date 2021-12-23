The Madras High Court has ordered a CB-CID probe against a lawyer who was seen in a compromising position with a woman during a hearing through video conference and also has initiated contempt of court proceedings against him. The court asked CB-CID to register a suo motu FIR against advocate RD Santhana Krishnan in the case.

Judges P N Prakash and R Hemalatha have directed the CB-CID wing of the police to register a case against the advocate and hold a thorough probe on the issue. The investigative agency has been asked to file a report on the same by December 23.

“Since the impugned video clipping prima facie discloses the commission of cognizable offences under the Information Technology Act and other penal laws, the CB-CID shall register a suo motu FIR on the impugned video clipping and file a preliminary report before this Court on 23.12.2021 (Thursday) naming the ‘dramatis personae’ who are found engaged in the vulgar activity,” the court said.

While initiating action against the advocate the bench observed on Tuesday, “Court cannot afford to be a mute spectator and turn Nelson’s eye when such brazen vulgarity is publicly displayed amidst Court proceedings”. The hearing in the contempt case started today in the High Court.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Council had barred Advocate RD Santhana Krishnan from appearing in courts and tribunals throughout the country till disciplinary proceedings against him are resolved. The actions were initiated against the lawyer after he was seen in a compromising position with a lady during a Madras HC proceedings which were being held via video conference on Monday, December 20.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, advocate RD Santhana Krishnan was caught canoodling with a woman while a judge was hearing a case through video-conferencing.

The bench also ordered the City Police Commissioner to take necessary actions to prevent the video clipping from being circulated on social media, and instructed the court registry to preserve the video recording of the incident.

The court also observed that with several lawyers appearing for physical hearing, it is time to revisit the hybrid mode of hearing.

“Superadded, we are of the considered view that it is high time that we revisit the procedure of conducting court proceedings in hybrid mode, especially in the light of the fact that advocates, in large numbers, have started appearing in-person in our High Court as well in the District Courts,” said the bench of judges P N Prakash and R Hemalatha.

“However, a decision in this regard has to be taken by the Hon’ble Acting Chief Justice before whom this matter may be placed,” the judges added.