West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee gave a stern message to party MP Mahua Moitra in public today, and warned her not to create divisions in the party. While addressing an administrative meeting in Krishnagar ahead of municipal elections in the state, the CM acknowledged that there are internal rifts in the party.

During an administrative meeting of municipal officials and elected representatives, while talking to the district president of the party Jayanta Saha, Mamata Banerjee questioned about internal conflicts in the party in Krishnagar, and slammed Mahua Moitra in that context. The CM made it clear that candidates for the upcoming municipal elections in West Bengal elections will be decided by the party, and everybody will have to agree with the same. This indicates that there are clashes between Moitra and party leaders over candidate selection.

The CM said, “Mahua I am giving a clear message, who is for or against whom I am not concerned about that. (You will) prepare some people and send them to YouTube, or digital (media) or papers, this politics can work for a day but it will not work forever. And it is also not correct to assume that the same person will be in the same position forever. And when the election comes party will decide who will contest and who will not. Therefore, it is not correct to keep any difference of opinion. Everyone will have to work together, which I have instructed. I am aware of the things.”

Notably, Mahua Moitra was seated on the stage when Mamata Banerjee slammed her in public, who could not do anything apart from nodding in agreement, and she was visibly shocked at this public humiliation by the party chief.

Mamata Banerjee’s comments on Mohua Moitra came after reports of internal conflict in the party in Krishnagar, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Moitra. Reportedly, the MP is in conflict with other party leaders like minister Ujjal Biswas, Nadia North district president Jayanta Saha, party leader Naresh Saha etc.

It has been alleged that Mahua Moitra does not maintain any contact with the other party leaders in the district, and works on her own. A senior party leader had visited the district recently to talk to the local leaders, and they made allegations against the MP. They say that the problem started after Moitra was given the responsibility of the entire Nadia district after 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

CM Mamata Banerjee ordered the party leaders to work together ahead of municipal elections. She also instructed the BDOs, district administration officials, and other officials to maintain communication with each other.

Last month Mahua Moitra was appointed as the party’s state in charge of Goa for the upcoming Goa elections.