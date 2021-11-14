West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appointed Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra as the state in-charge of the AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) Goa unit with immediate effect. MP Mahua Moitra, who is known for making derogatory and regionalist jibes, is expected to lead the charge for AITC in the upcoming Goa elections.

Our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial is pleased to appoint Smt. @MahuaMoitra as the State in-charge of the @AITC4Goa unit, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/9Y4RBbe1P2 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 13, 2021

The press release undersigned by the National General Secretary of the AITC said, “Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee looks forward to a brighter future for Goa with All India Trinamool Congress paving the way with courage and wisdom,” adding, “the Hon’ble Chairperson is pleased to appoint Smt. Mahua Moitra (Hon’ble MP, Krishnanagar Lok Sabha) as the State in-charge of AITC Goa unit with immediate effect.”

Notably, Mahua Moitra is quite infamous for her ill-advised and derogatory remarks. She was elected in 2019 and since then has made a niche for herself on social media with factually incorrect and ambiguous tweets catering to the liberal audience.

Mahua Moitra had once suggested on Twitter that street power was more important than having a majority in the Parliament.

Mahua Moitra had then tried to indicate that the strength in the Parliament did not matter but instead what mattered was the capability of community or interest groups to hold the state in ransom to ensure that legislation is passed in their favor.

Her knowledge about CAA was definitely questionable when she had consciously or otherwise tried to spread misinformation on an important topic, when the fact is that Citizenship Amendment Act does not affect the citizens of India and it had no provisions to either disenfranchise the Indian nationals or curtail their fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

Last month, MP Moitra had celebrated when one of her supporters abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi in vile language during her campaign for the Shantipur by-election. She had said that an old man halfway through his bath, rushed out to meet her and said, “LPG hazaar taka- ei b@#**d Modi ke hatao!” It roughly translated to, “LPG gas costs 1000 rupees, get rid of b@#**d Modi”.

In March this year, Moitra had tweeted “Chotiwala Rakshas” in reference to BJP leader Giriraj Singh. The term “Chotiwalas” meant devout Brahmin observers of Hinduism who follow the Shikha tradition of Brahmins, and a “Rakshasha” which literally translates to monsters. Moitra had also insulted Hindu gods in her rant against Yogi Adityanath where she made fun of the vanar sena. She was also accused by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey of calling him a “Bihari Goonda”.