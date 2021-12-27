Monday, December 27, 2021
Updated:

MHA refutes Mamata Banerjee’s claims, says Missionaries of Charity(MoC) itself requested SBI to freeze all its accounts: Details

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to allege that the central government had frozen all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India

OpIndia Staff
MHA, MoC refutes allegations made by Mamata Banerjee
23

After West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s claim that the central government froze all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that it did not freeze any accounts of Missionaries of Charity. MHA further revealed that it was the Missionaries of Charity people who sent a request to SBI, wanting the bank to freeze its accounts.

Additionally, MHA informed that Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was denied the permission to renew its FCRA registration under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and the renewal application of MoC was rejected on the grounds of not meeting eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 & Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR), 2011.

After MHA, Missionaries of Charity issues clarification, says its FCRA registration has not been cancelled, suspended

The clarification from the Ministry of Home Affairs came in the wake of allegations levelled by Mamata Banerjee that the Centre had frozen the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity(MoC) in India. In addition to the MHA, even Missionaries of Charity have issued a statement over the matter. The group said its FCRA registration is neither cancelled nor suspended. Further, there is no freeze ordered by the MHA on any of the bank accounts, MoC said.

“We have been informed that our FCRA renewal application has not been approved. Therefore, as a measure to ensure there is no lapse, we have asked our centres not to operate any of the FC accounts until the matter is resolved,” MoC said in a statement.

Mamata Banerjee’s allegations

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday tweeted that the central government had frozen all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India. “Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Similar claims were also made by CPI(M) state secretary and opposition leader Surjya Kanta Mishra who claimed that along with bank accounts, the government had also frozen cash in hands of the Missionaries of Charity.

 

