On December 18, Mumbai Police arrested one Jaisingh Rajput from Bengaluru for threatening Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. He was arrested by a team of cybercrime division (west region) based on technical evidence. Singh was produced before a magistrate in Bengaluru and brought to Mumbai on transit remand.

The arrested man claims to be a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

As per reports, Singh, who is a fan of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, sent threatening messages to Thackeray on December 8 over WhatsApp. Earlier, he tried calling him but could not talk to the minister. In his messages, he blamed Aaditya for the “murder” of the late actor who allegedly died of suicide last year.

In the initial messages, Singh allegedly abused Aaditya. One of the messages read, “You killed Sushant Singh Rajput…”. According to the Police, Singh tried calling the minister three times before sending the messages. He also sent death threats to Aaditya over WhatsApp.

Following the December 8 incident, a complaint was filed leading to FIR under Sections 500 (defamation), 506 (2) (if the threat is to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act against Singh.

A local court had sent Singh to Police remand till December 23. Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik alleged that it appeared there could be a connection to the organisations that murdered (Narendra) Dabholkar & (Govind) Pansare. “I too have received such threats. We’ve written for an investigation into it,” he said.

I think it is a serious matter, after losing power, some organisations are behaving in this manner. Home Department will probe it and find out who is behind it. They will be nabbed and punished: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/4tSn28r3p0 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021



Sushant Singh Rajput death

On June 14, 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment. He allegedly committed suicide, according to the Mumbai Police. However, the case took a lot of twists and turns over time and eventually, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The investigation agency had issued a statement some time back in which they said that the investigation was underway and the death case was being probed from all angles.