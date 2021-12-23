Thursday, December 23, 2021
Mumbai Police arrests 34-year-old SSR fan from Bengaluru for threatening Aaditya Thackeray

Following the December 8 incident, a complaint was filed leading to FIR under Sections 500 (defamation), 506 (2) (if the threat is to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act against Singh.

OpIndia Staff
Aaditya Thackeray
The accused sent threatening messages to Aaditya Thackeray on December 8 (Image: India Today)
On December 18, Mumbai Police arrested one Jaisingh Rajput from Bengaluru for threatening Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. He was arrested by a team of cybercrime division (west region) based on technical evidence. Singh was produced before a magistrate in Bengaluru and brought to Mumbai on transit remand.

As per reports, Singh, who is a fan of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, sent threatening messages to Thackeray on December 8 over WhatsApp. Earlier, he tried calling him but could not talk to the minister. In his messages, he blamed Aaditya for the “murder” of the late actor who allegedly died of suicide last year.

In the initial messages, Singh allegedly abused Aaditya. One of the messages read, “You killed Sushant Singh Rajput…”. According to the Police, Singh tried calling the minister three times before sending the messages. He also sent death threats to Aaditya over WhatsApp.

A local court had sent Singh to Police remand till December 23. Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik alleged that it appeared there could be a connection to the organisations that murdered (Narendra) Dabholkar & (Govind) Pansare. “I too have received such threats. We’ve written for an investigation into it,” he said.


Malik further added, “I think it is a serious matter, after losing power, some organisations are behaving in this manner. Home Department will probe it and find out who is behind it. They will be nabbed and punished.”

Sushant Singh Rajput death

On June 14, 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment. He allegedly committed suicide, according to the Mumbai Police. However, the case took a lot of twists and turns over time and eventually, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The investigation agency had issued a statement some time back in which they said that the investigation was underway and the death case was being probed from all angles.

 

