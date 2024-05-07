On 2nd May, a police complaint was filed against a Missionary school in Baliya, Uttar Pradesh after it took objection over the tilak worn and adored by a Hindu student. The parents of the student filed a complaint against the teacher and the Principal of the school who raised objections over the Hindu tilak and long hair tie maintained by the student as a part of the Hindu religion.

The name of the school principal is Sister Mercy Das. The complaint raises suspicion of religious conversion being hatched inside the school. An FIR has been registered by the police and an investigation has been launched.

इस संबंध में थाना स्थानीय पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया जा चुका है। विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — Ballia Police (@balliapolice) May 7, 2024

This case is of Rasra police station area of ​​Ballia. The school St. Mary’s in the Mariampur Raghopur area here is believed to be operated by Christian missionaries. Complainant Vivekananda Singh’s son Prabhakar is a class 4 student in the same school. He keeps the braid in conformity with the Sanatan tradition. Prabhakar’s mother applies a tilak on her son’s forehead and sends him to school. On 2nd May the class teacher who saw Prabhakar wearing a tilak and a braid objected and expressed anger over his attire.

Vivekananda alleges that the class teacher scolded his child for keeping braids. He said, “It is strictly prohibited to come here with extended hair and tilak.” It is alleged that after this the class teacher cut Prabhakar’s braid with scissors. When the child’s mother came to know about this, she went to the school to complain. It is alleged that not only the class teacher but also the principal misbehaved with the child’s mother. Both of them said, “Do whatever you want.” OpIndia has the complaint copy.

In the complaint, the victim’s father stated that the principal and class teacher had also threatened the child over the issue. The victim’s father Vivekananda has accused St. Mary’s School of insulting Hindu religion. He has also expressed suspicion of forcing students to convert their religion. On Saturday (May 4, 2024), the police registered an FIR against the principal and class teacher in this case. Action has been taken against both of them under sections 295-A, 504 and 506 of IPC. Ballia Police has started investigating the case.