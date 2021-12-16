Days after CNN producer John Griffin was arrested on allegations of raping minor girls, another controversy has rocked the US-based media house. Project Veritas, a US journalism venture, has published graphic texts and videos in which a CNN producer fantasises about molesting his own fiancee’s daughter. The CNN producer apparently also sought to solicit sexually explicit photographs from his fiancee’s teenage daughter, according to the undercover video and text message.

The text messages and videos were reportedly obtained by one Janine Banani, a case manager for human trafficking victims, as well as those of domestic violence and sexual assault. Banani was involved in a relationship with the accused CNN producer for over a decade.

Banani said that it was a hard decision to make but she decided to help the teenager as she too was a victim of sexual assault when she was 13-years-old. She added that initially she thought of handing over the information to the concerned authorities but went to Project Veritas as she was worried that the authorities might fail to take appropriate action against the CNN producer.

She reportedly told the US journalism venture that she “felt disgusted” and felt the need to come forward because “these people with power seem to get away with it.”

“I feel disgusted. I feel dirty and I reply (to the texts) you know, it’s, it’s your girl’s kid like your girlfriend’s kid. Usually, every time we text, it’s always about him wanting to see me and a stepdaughter together,” she confessed, adding that the accused CNN producer exchanged chats where he envisioned indulging in sexual acts with his fiancee’s teenage daughter.

Janine Banani provided a voice recording to Project Veritas in which the CNN producer, who has not been named, is heard saying: “…after I’m done having my mouth on her, I’m going to walk up and put my crotch very close to her face,” he said referring to the minor, “…slowly unzip my zipper and just guide her head a little closer and I’m just going to have her kiss the head and I’m going to put her hand on it so she can feel what the hard flesh feels like.”

Banani added: “He sent me a text saying, ‘I love that she is getting hot. I want to taste how wet she makes you,’ and he’s talking about who his second daughter, who’s 14 years old, even about my daughter.”

Banani further alleged that the CNN producer offered her money in exchange for nude pictures of her and her daughter.

“I do not want this girl to be a victim. I’m not a journalist. I’m not a detective to people with power seem to get away with. I just want this kid to be safe,” added Janine Banani while speaking to Project Veritas.

Project Veritas stated that they informed the police and subsequently reached out to the children’s mother to assure their safety. After that, the publication contacted CNN to tell them of the charges and request a reaction, but they did not receive one.

CNN producer arrested on allegations of raping minor girls

The revelation comes merely a week after CNN producer John Griffin, of Stamford, Connecticut was arrested by the FBI. He is accused of using Google Hangouts and messaging app Kik to communicate with people purporting to be parents of underage girls. He allegedly used the platforms to persuade parents of underage girls to allow him to groom their minor daughters to be sexually submissive.

As per the indictment, Griffin has admitted to having groomed and sexually trained girls as young as 7 year old.

If convicted, Griffin faces 10 years of imprisonment on each federal count.