On December 22, former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, took a dig at Congress leader Harish Rawat after putting up a series of cryptic tweets. Singh said, “You reap what you sow. All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) Harish Rawat ji.”

Earlier, through a series of tweets, Rawat had expressed his agony against the Congress leadership ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) @harishrawatcmuk ji. https://t.co/6QfFkVt8ZO — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 22, 2021

Rawat’s ‘pain-filled’ cryptic tweets

In a series of cryptic tweets, Harish Rawat expressed his displeasure towards the party affairs in the state. The tweets seemed to be directed towards the Congress leadership. He said, “Representatives of those who have ordered to swim are tying up my hands and legs. Thought had been occurring to me that it’s enough now, you have swum enough, and now it is time to rest. I am in a dilemma, perhaps the new year will show me a path.”

He further added, “Isn’t it a strange thing. Have to swim across the sea of the electoral battle, but the organisational structure instead of lending a helping hand is obstructing and playing a negative role at most places.”

In the tweets published in Hindi, Rawat sought guidance from Bhagwan Kedarnath to handle the situation.

Rawat vs Amarinder during Punjab Congress crisis

It is noteworthy that Rawat, as Punjab Congress in-charge, played a vital role during the Punjab Congress crisis that ultimately led to Singh’s resignation. When the crisis was at its peak, initially, Rawat has supported Amarinder against Navjot Singh Sidhu. However, he shifted his goals as soon as the party decided to support Sidhu. At that time, Rawat started questioning Amarinder’s achievements as Chief Minister of the state, to appease Navjot Sidhu and his faction.

Amarinder was forced to step down from the post of Chief Minister without completing the tenure of five years. The humiliation Singh faced led to him leaving the party and forming his own party. Singh is all set to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.