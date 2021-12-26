From Rahul Gandhi to Mahua Moitra to even Aaditya Thackeray: All and sundry rush to take credit for PM Modi’s announcement on booster doses

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the healthcare and frontline workers would get a booster shot starting from January 3, 2022. As soon as the announcement was made, the usual suspects rushed to take credit for the same.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray was one of the first to take credit for the announcement within a few minutes of the PM’s address. While quoting his December 7 tweet in which he had posted a letter written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Thackeray wrote, “I’m glad that two of these most important requests made on 7/12 are accepted.”

I’m glad that two of these most important requests made on 7/12 are accepted. https://t.co/gDHSOxiIo9 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 25, 2021

The next was again a Shiv Sena leader. Although Priyanka Chaturvedi did not post anything praising herself for the announcement, her office’s official handle gave her the credit that Chaturvedi re-tweeted. In a tweet, her office wrote, “The announcement by Hon. Prime Minister is most welcome. This has been something Smt. Priyanka Chaturvedi has been raising. Heartening that it has now been approved and announced by Shri Narendra Modi.”

The announcement by Hon. @PMOIndia is most welcome. This has been something Smt. @priyankac19 has been raising. Heartening that it has now been approved and announced by Shri @narendramodi .@mansukhmandviya @MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/8L4dwnM1Yv — Office Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@Priyanka_Office) December 25, 2021

Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress’s MP, also jumped in to take credit for the announcement. In a tweet, she said, “Hallelujah! Hon’ble Modiji has heard me! Boosters for over 60s & frontline workers finally. Praise the Lord.”

Praise the Lord. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 25, 2021

The next in the line was Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal. Quoting his tweet from December 20 in which he had vouched for a booster dose, Kejriwal wrote, “I am happy that today the Prime Minister announced a booster dose for the frontline workers. A booster dose should be given to all. Apart from this, children of 15 to 18 years will now be able to get the vaccine, it is a very pleasant thing.”

इसके अलावा 15 से 18 साल के बच्चों को अब वैक्सीन लग पाएगी, ये बेहद सुखद बात है। https://t.co/9lCtfZRB89 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 25, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been a frontrunner for taking credit for GoI’s announcements related to Covid-19 and everything else that has been happening since 2014. So on Saturday when PM Modi announced for vaccines for children above age of 15 and booster dose for senior citizens and frontline workers, he, too, retrieved his old tweet to pat his own back.

He quoted his factually incorrect tweet about coronavirus vaccine doses administered and claimed credit that the central government has listened to his suggestion.

Notably, Kerala Congress, Indian Overseas Congress and West Bengal’s Youth congress did give him credit for the same. All three “hailed” Rahul Gandhi for “showing the way to the country”.

Thanks you Modi ji for the booster dose promise !



Thank you @RahulGandhi for showing the way ❤️#ModiListensToRahul pic.twitter.com/dOrKE62RwA — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) December 26, 2021

Interestingly, while most leaders like PM Modi, HM Shah and other ministers have led from the front and shared images of themselves getting vaccinated to help fight the vaccine hesitancy, neither Congress President Sonia Gandhi nor her children, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have made public the details of them getting vaccinated. Further, many Congress leaders had earlier actively tried to fuel vaccine hesitancy.