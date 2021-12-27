Monday, December 27, 2021
HomeNews ReportsSwitzerland allows legal gender change through 'self-declaration', without medical procedure or therapy
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Switzerland allows legal gender change through ‘self-declaration’, without medical procedure or therapy

Basically, a person can 'become' a man or woman or any gender as per individual wishes, and will be legally recognised so, without needing any medical procedure, therapy or vetting, by just registering themselves as per their gender of choice.

OpIndia Staff
Switzerland allows legal gender change by self declaartion
Representational image, via Dreamstime
4

People in Switzerland will witness simplification of the gender switch process from January 1st 2022 where people will be ensured of a legal gender change with just a formal visit to the civil registry office, according to reports. With it, Switzerland will join the league of those European countries which recognize gender change without any hormone therapy, medical diagnosis or bureaucratic measures.

Basically, a person can ‘become’ a man or woman or any gender as per individual wishes, and will be legally recognised so, without needing any medical procedure, therapy or vetting, by just registering themselves as per their gender of choice.

According to the new rules which are being introduced into Switzerland’s civil code, any Swiss citizen who have attained 16 years of age or above will have the right to change their gender status including their legal name through a simple self declaration at the civil registry office. Younger swiss people below the age of 16 will require the guardian consent.

The simplification of the gender change process will mean that people in Switzerland would no longer require certificates from medical professionals to confirm their gender identity. People in Switzerland will thus have the complete freedom to decide their gender without any regulation other than the registry. Other European countries with lesser regulations on gender change include Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Norway.

Notably, Switzerland known as a socially conservative in the past had also legalized civil marriage of the same sex couples and adoption of children for such couples in September. Another south western country in Europe, Spain has been working on a bill that would allow anyone above 14 years to switch gender legally without the need of medical diagnosis or hormone therapy. 

In Scotland, the police have recently faced criticism after they declared that while documenting rape crimes they will use the ‘chosen gender’ of the perpetrator of the crime even when the rapist has male genitalia.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSwitzerland news, transgender politics, EU gender
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,136FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com