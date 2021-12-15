Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been at the receiving end of a lot of hatred, online abuse and even threats from ‘trans activists’ over her frank and practical approach on the issues of gender identity and its problems for biological women.

Recently, the author had shared a Times UK article written by John Boothman titled “The absurdity of police logging rapists as women”. The article had expressed concerns over a recent decision by Scotland Police where they had said that they will record rapes committed by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the rapist just says he is a woman.

The Scotland police had further stated that even if the accused has not undergone any gender change surgery or is not in the process of changing his gender, and just ‘identifies’ as a woman, they will record the crime of rape as being committed by a woman, as per the wishes of the rapist.

Rowling had tweeted sarcastically, “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. The penised individual who raped you is a woman.”

She was quoting from George Orwell’s book ‘1984’.

As per a Daily Mail report, the recent proposal by Police Scotland has received wide criticism from several feminist groups and intellectuals, including Rowling and many politicians too. Feminist and women rights groups are concerned that such a move will warp the records of crime and eventually will understate the threat of male violence faced by women, apart from affecting the trial process of the crimes.

‘Dogma overriding common sense’

The Police Scotland’s statement has emerged after former SNP leader Kenny MacAskill wrote to the police asking them how it plans to deal with rape cases under the SNP’s new Gender Recognition Act, which makes it easier for people to be officially recognised as whichever gender they choose.

Gary Ritchie, Assistant Chief Constable for the police Scotland, stated that there are a number of scenarios under which a rapist can be recorded as a woman, “They include where a person, born male but who identifies as a female and does not have a full gender recognition certificate and then commits rape”, the Daily Mail reported.

It is notable here that under Scotland’s sexual offences law, rape is defined as non-consensual penetrative sex with a penis.

MacAskill, who has been a former Justice Secretary and a lawyer, said, “I have seen some absurdities as a lawyer for 20 years, but this tops it all and is dangerous. It’s physically impossible and is about dogma overriding common sense.’

Scotland’s new Gender Recognition Act

The SNP in Scotland has brought in a new Gender Recognition Act which will remove the necessity of a medical check for anyone who wants to change their gender. It claims to help shorten the time people have to live in their chosen gender before it is legally recognised, but essentially it states that a trans person can just choose their gender by which they want to be identified and it will be admitted officially, without needing documentation of a gender change surgery or treatment.

Asserting the police’s stand on it, Detective Superintendent Fil Capaldi said: ‘The sex/ gender identity of individuals who come into contact with the police will be based on how they present or how they self-declare, which is consistent with the values of the organisation.

“Police Scotland requires no evidence or certification as proof of biological sex or gender identity other than a person’s self-declaration unless it is pertinent to any investigation with which they are linked”, said the officer as per the Daily Mail UK.

Rowling gets called a ‘transphobe’, again, for speaking the truth

As usual, Rowling faced a barrage of online abuses and allegations of being a transphobe for pointing out some obvious truths and raising practical questions. The trans activists usually do not tolerate even a hint of criticism and even the most basic questions over the absolute dominance of trans identity politics are met with vicious trolling and ‘cancelling’.

One person named Stefania Sperandio even declared that Rowling is quoting Orwell without reading the book, or any other book.

Another individual accused Rowling of behaving like Professor Umbridge, a reprehensible, cruel character from Rowling’s Harry Potter novels.

Another person named Jonathan Van Ness stated that the biggest threat of danger against women has always been cis-gender men, not transgender men. But people like JK Rowling sit safely in their mansion (and peddle transphobia) as trans women are deprived of work, killed and raped.

Rowling has been ‘cancelled’ before

It is not the first time that JK Rowling, one of the world’s most successful and popular authors, has been ‘cancelled’ by the woke lot. She has been vocal about how the new ‘trans’ politics endangers women from vulnerable socio-economical sections and even claims spaces that are meant to be for women.

She had received death threats in the past from trans activists, for voicing her opinion against opening women’s toilets to ‘tans’ women.

Rowling had drawn the ire of the LGBTQ community last year after she linked her experience of sexual assault with her concern over transgender access to women-only spaces in a 3,600 words long essay.

In her article, Rowling, a domestic violence survivor, said she was perturbed that “the new trans activism” was undermining women and girls’ rights to single-sex spaces by “offering cover to predators”.

‘Trans fakers’

It is notable here that there have been instances where rapists and paedophiles have gained access into women’s spaces by just claiming to be ‘trans women’, and continued their crimes. In 2018, a convicted rapist and paedophile ‘Karen White’ was transferred inside a women’s prison in the UK after he claimed he is a woman, despite having never undergone any gender change procedure.

Inside the women’s prison, which had a mother and baby unit too, White continued his sexually predatory behaviour and was later found to have raped four inmates. The authorities were aware that White has undergone no gender change procedure and is still a biological male when he was transferred inside the women’s prison. He had claimed to be a woman by just wearing a wig and a dress.