On Monday (November 30), a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg after a parody page allegedly mocked Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

As per reports, a complaint was filed to the effect by a party worker named Amit Kumar. Besides Zuckerberg, a case was registered against 49 others for the alleged defamatory post against Yadav. Kumar, a resident of Sarahati village, had complained that a Facebook page by the name of ‘Bua Babua was trying to tarnish Yadav’s image. The term ‘Bua Babua‘ came to prominence during the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 when the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj party joined hands to fight the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Police (@Uppolice) registers FIR against Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg in a matter over indecent FB posts against Samajwadi Party’s (@samajwadiparty) Chief & Ex UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.



Kannauj (UP) court had recently ordered FIR registration against ‘unnamed people’. pic.twitter.com/BbQultpW0J — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 30, 2021

Dharamveer Singh, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kannauj, had directed the UP police to register a case on the basis of the complaint of Amit Kumar. The cops later withdrew the name of Mark Zuckerberg from the FIR. Live Law had tweeted a picture of the FIR copy on their Twitter account, wherein the name of Zuckerberg featured prominently in the police report.

Screengrab of the Facebook page ‘Bua Babua’

In his complaint, Amit Kumar alleged that no action was taken on his complaint despite sending an application through a registered post to the office of the Superintendent of Police. Forced by circumstances, he moved the court to get his case lodged. Eventually, the case was lodged at the Thatia police station, and the development was confirmed by Station House Officer Prayag Narayan Bajpayee.