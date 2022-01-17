Surat-based diamond businessman Mahesh Savani, who had joined Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat just last year, has not only quit the party but even left active politics permanently. He said that being active in politics was not letting him spend time with his family, business, social work and health and hence he decided to hang his boots in less than a year of joining AAP.

However, he has not yet categorically denied whether he will join the BJP. He said he was not holding any post in AAP and neither was he interested. He had earlier believed that he would be able to serve people by taking the plunge in politics, but he realised he was able to deliver even less after joining politics. Savani was one of the most prominent faces of AAP in Gujarat.

Along with Savani, 27-year-old folk singer Vijay Suvala too quit AAP today. Suvala, who is a Bhuvaji of Maldhari community from North Gujarat, joined the BJP earlier today in presence of BJP CR Paatil. Suvala was a prominent face in AAP and in charge of North Gujarat region for AAP.

While addressing media after joining the BJP, he said that it is like going home since his family has been a BJP supporter since past three generations. He also said that the BJP is unmatched. CR Paatil also referred to Suvala’s joining the BJP as ‘Ghar Vapasi’. Paatil further said that Suvala felt joining the other party (AAP) was a wrong step. While interacting with media, Suvala also said that 2,000 of his supporters who had joined AAP will also be joining the BJP.

Suvala had distanced himself from AAP work since some time citing professional commitments and had then resigned last week. Journalist turned AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi reportedly tried to convince him to stay back, but Suvala did not budge.

Prior to these two, former sarpanch Mahipatsinh Chauhan had also joined AAP in June last year and he left the party about two months back. AAP Ahmedabad city vice president Nilamben Vyas, too, quit AAP and joined the BJP.