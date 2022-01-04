Videos of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal coughing sans a mask during a public gathering in Punjab have surfaced on the internet. This suggests that he was holding rallies despite not being well and displaying symptoms of COVID. One such video was published by an AAP supporter who goes by the handle @Gurdeepgurus. However, after Arvind Kejriwal posted that he tested positive for COVID-19, Gurdeep ended up deleting his tweet where the video was posted.

Aapiya deleted the tweet where @ArvindKejriwal was coughing in public and had no mask on face. pic.twitter.com/OipUWNUBqY — Facts (@BefittingFacts) January 4, 2022

Several videos of Kejriwal addressing public events without a mask have surfaced online after he announced that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. CM Kejriwal has made over 11 travels within a span of the last 15 days to poll-bound states like Goa and Punjab to campaign for his party.

The Delhi Chief Minister visited a temple in Amritsar on January 1 and interacted with the public. On December 31, he held the ‘Shanti Yatra’ in Patiala, which drew thousands of people. On December 30, he was seen travelling in a vehicle flanked by AAP leaders in Chandigarh’s ‘Vijay Yatra,’ mingling with crowds of people.

अमृतसर स्थित प्राचीन एवं ऐतिहासिक ‘श्री राम तीरथ मंदिर’ की पवित्र स्थली के आज दर्शन किए। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/V8YeTbBTIF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 1, 2022

He stated on Twitter on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been quarantined at home due to mild symptoms. “I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate urself and get yourself tested,” CM Kejriwal tweeted.

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

Notably, on January 1 and 2, the Delhi CM spoke at two significant press conferences, one of which was to express worry about the increasing COVID cases in Delhi. Meanwhile, throughout his rallies and press conferences, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal himself was not seen adhering to the COVID appropriate behaviour. He was found interacting with people unmasked and flaunting COVID protocols.

He had appealed to Delhi residents to wear masks in public areas and markets during one of his press conferences in the city. “It’s critical that we look after ourselves and follow COVID guidelines while we’re in public spaces. Though most of the COVID cases appearing are weak and asymptomatic, we (the Delhi government) do not want anyone to suffer even from the fever,” he added.

People start calling Delhi CM Kejriwal super spreader

After Delhi CM Kejriwal tested positive for the new coronavirus, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra today dubbed him a “super spreader.” According to Kapil Mishra, Kejriwal committed the sin of spreading Covid by marching in the streets in election-bound states.

“Who is responsible for your sin of spreading COVID-19 in Patiala, Lucknow and Goa? You are literally the Super spreader,” wrote Mishra on Twitter.

ये तो पटियाला में, लखनऊ में, गोवा में कोरोना फैलाने का पाप करके आये हो उसका जिम्मेदार कौन ?



You are literally the Super spreader https://t.co/grJUHCfzpB — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 4, 2022

The fact that Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was campaigning for elections until yesterday (January 3) in Uttarkhand suggests that he has knowingly put the lives of numerous people in danger during the ongoing pandemic. Social media users slammed Arvind Kejriwal for prioritising election campaigns over public well-being. Popular Twitter user (@TheAngryLord) wrote, “Kejriwal is Covid positive today, which means he has been attending rallied despite bearing Covid symptoms. Goes to show how low he can go for elections.” He has also shared a video of Kejriwal coughing in public.

Kejriwal shud be booked for the irresponsible behaviour by spreading Covid #Covidwal pic.twitter.com/bLHaMIu7k1 — INFERNO (@TheAngryLord) January 4, 2022

Opindia had reported in detail about the election campaign trail of Arvind Kejriwal, leading up to the announcement of him being Covid-19 positive. Considering only a week of his rally schedules, he was a part of Vijay Yatra in Chandigarh, Shanti rally in Patiala, had visited a temple in Amritsar, and held rallies in Lucknow and Dehradun since December 27, 2021. During the journey and the rallies, the AAP supremo may have come in contact with any number of people, who are now at the risk of getting infected.

