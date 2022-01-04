Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that Lord Krishna comes in his dreams and tells him that he is the one who is going to win the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

'Lord Krishna in my dreams…': @yadavakhilesh on why he will win #UttarPradeshElections2022



"The day 'Samajwad' is established, the “Ram Rajya” will be set up in the state,” the SP president said. pic.twitter.com/9hSxC5ptk1 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) January 4, 2022

The former UP chief minister made the claim in a function held for the induction of BJP’s MLA from Nanpara in Bahraich district Madhuri Verma into the Samajwadi Party. She was also a member of the Legislative Council from 2010 to 2012. Former Ambedkar Nagar MP Rakesh Pandey and other leaders from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also joined the SP.

Yadav further stated that the ‘Ram Rajya’ will be established in the state the day his party takes power. “The path to Ram Rajya leads through Samajwad” (socialism). “The “Ram Rajya” would be formed in the state the day “Samajwad” is founded,” he said, according to PTI. “Lord Sri Krishna comes to my dreams every night to tell me that we will win in the elections and form the next government in UP,” he continued.

Yadav also used the occasion to criticise Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming that he had “failed” in his role.

Akhilesh Yadav was praising Jinnah 2 months ago, now remembers Ram and Krishna

Akhilesh Yadav had recently praised Muhammad Ali Jinnah while speaking at a party rally during the Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra. The conference was held in October in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party Chief was seen glorifying Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan and architect of the Indian partition.

#WATCH | Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute. They became barristers and fought for India’s freedom… It was Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology (RSS): SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/Pz3HkSrqn8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

Yadav’s attempt to hail Muhammad Ali Jinnah was criticised heavily by many. As elections come close, the Samajwadi Party leader is getting a bit too anxious to flaunt his ‘Hindu’ roots. While his government earlier was known for its Muslim appeasement politics, as the elections draw near, Akhilesh has claimed that he would have constructed the Ram Temple in Ayodhya within a year.

BJP leaders had hit out at Akhilesh for his claims over Ram Mandir. They reminded him that Akhilesh was the CM of UP, he had suspended the Home Secretary for merely calling a meeting on the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had responded to the claim by reminding Yadav that when he was the CM, his government was busy building Muslim graveyards (kabristans) to appease his vote bank and his father, when he was in power, had ordered the security forces to fire bullets on Kar Sevaks.