Saturday, January 1, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBetty White dies at 99: Here is the People's magazine cover about her 100th...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Betty White dies at 99: Here is the People’s magazine cover about her 100th birthday that she tweeted 3 days before her demise

Following her demise, the said tweet had gone viral on social media. At the time of writing, it has 205.6K likes, 25.5K retweets, and 33.9K quote tweets.

OpIndia Staff
Betty White had tweeted about her 100th birthday, 3 days before death
American actress Betty White (Photo Credits: Insider)
6

On Friday (December 31, 2021), American actress and comedian Betty White passed away at her Los Angeles home due to natural causes. She was 99, just 17 days short of her 100th Birthday.

Just 3 days before her death, the actress had shared her interview, with the People magazine, on Twitter. “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of People is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow, her tweet read.”

Following her demise, the said tweet had gone viral on social media. At the time of writing, it has 205.6K likes, 25.5K retweets, and 33.9K quote tweets.

Screengrab of the tweet by Betty White

While speaking to the People magazine, White remarked, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing. I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive.” In a career spanning 8 decades, the American actress had influenced the Television industry to a large extent.

Born in 1922, she is often dubbed as the ‘First Lady of Television’. She worked her way as a model and actress. Betty White worked with the American Women’s Voluntary Services during World War 2. Despite the temporary halt in her acting career, she found a great deal of success in the radio and TV industry. Betty White played key roles in ‘The Golden Girls, ‘Hot in Cleveland’ and ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show.’ She was also one of the first female producers in the film fraternity.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,989FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com