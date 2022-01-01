Betty White had tweeted about her 100th birthday, 3 days before death

On Friday (December 31, 2021), American actress and comedian Betty White passed away at her Los Angeles home due to natural causes. She was 99, just 17 days short of her 100th Birthday.

Just 3 days before her death, the actress had shared her interview, with the People magazine, on Twitter. “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of People is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow, her tweet read.”

Following her demise, the said tweet had gone viral on social media. At the time of writing, it has 205.6K likes, 25.5K retweets, and 33.9K quote tweets.

Screengrab of the tweet by Betty White

While speaking to the People magazine, White remarked, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing. I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive.” In a career spanning 8 decades, the American actress had influenced the Television industry to a large extent.

Born in 1922, she is often dubbed as the ‘First Lady of Television’. She worked her way as a model and actress. Betty White worked with the American Women’s Voluntary Services during World War 2. Despite the temporary halt in her acting career, she found a great deal of success in the radio and TV industry. Betty White played key roles in ‘The Golden Girls‘, ‘Hot in Cleveland’ and ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show.’ She was also one of the first female producers in the film fraternity.