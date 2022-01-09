The Bihar Police has booked an 84-yr-old man, Bramhadev Mandal, who had earlier claimed to have taken 11 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Mandal, a resident of the Puraini area of Madhepura, Bihar, allegedly misled healthcare workers at different places with different identity cards since the vaccination drive started last year in January.

According to Police officials, Primary health care (PHC), Puraini had earlier registered a complaint against Mandal and the investigation is underway. “It has been alleged in the complaint that Mandal misled health workers on different dates and places, on the basis of different identity cards, and got 11 vaccine doses, breaking the rules of vaccination. This has been done by him between February 13, 2021, and January 4, 2022,” the Station House officer added.

According to Bramhadev Mandal, he has never fallen ill after taking repeated doses of the vaccine and his health has started to improve. Responding to Mandal’s claims, Dr Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Civil Surgeon, Madhepura said, “Whether his claims are true or false is a matter of investigation. We will check the hospital records and take action against the persons involved in the matter if his claims are found to be true.”

Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Health Mission, Vikas Sheel added, ”only one person named Brahmdev Mandal and age 85 has got vaccinated, that too with a unique Aadhaar number”. He reminded that the Co-Win app does not allow multiple beneficiaries on the same ID and doing so is against the vaccination rules.