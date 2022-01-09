The British Sikh Association has criticised the security lapse that occurred during PM Modi’s visit to Ferozepur in Punjab, stating that the PM is a democratically elected head of the Indian government who represents the entire country, not just one state.

The cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event and his security breach at Ferozpur, Punjab, on January 5 has turned into a significant debate. The British Sikh Association, based in the United Kingdom, has issued an official statement and has taken up this issue, reminding those who disrupted PM Modi’s visit that the state would have benefited enormously from his presence at the occasion.

Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, we at the British Sikh Association are saddened by the security laps in Punjab. We feel ashamed of the way a handful of people marred your visit. We admire your love for Punjab and especially the Sikh Gurus who stood for religious freedom in India 🇮🇳🙏 — The British Sikh Association (@BritSikhAsso) January 5, 2022

“It is a sad indictment of the security arrangements surrounding his visit that allowed a handful of an unruly mob to hamper the visit planned to exercise his democratic right to meet and greet the public. In fact, the nation was waiting to see what message the Prime Minister had for the people of Punjab whom he holds in the highest esteem.” the statement by the British Sikh Association read.

It also praised the Prime Minister for his role in the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and for using Indian diplomatic representations to promote the teachings and lives of the Sikh Gurus across the world. The statement, written by Lord Rami Ranger CBE, also notes PM Modi’s commemoration of Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Gobind Singh, and Guru Tegh Bahadur’s birth anniversaries.

Recognizing PM Modi’s reverence to the Sikh Gurus, the statement read “On an unparalleled scale, I recall how the Prime Minister celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh faith Guru Nanak Dev Ji. In the same way, the 350th birth anniversary of the tenth Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was acknowledged and celebrated through the efforts of Modi Ji. No other Indian Prime Minister has shown such reverence to the Sikh Gurus.”

In a major declaration, the British Sikh Association also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision of the removal of three farm laws. “As a mark of respect for the Punjab farmers, Prime Minister Modi revoked the three farm bills enacted democratically by the Parliament. If anything, the people of Punjab should have shown their respect and gratitude to the Prime Minister for taking back those contentious bills that too on the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.” the statement read.

The British Sikh Association has urged leaders of Punjab to apologise to Prime Minister Modi. “I urge the leaders of Punjab to extend an unequivocal apology to the Prime Minister and show their utmost remorse for the way he had to cut short his visit. It is worth noting that the Prime Minister does not depend on Punjab for his strength in Parliament. In fact, Punjab depends on the Prime Minister’s goodwill for its future development. Being a border State, Punjab needs the central government to help fight terrorism and the drug epidemic unleashed by India’s neighbour with dire consequences to future generations.” the statement adds.

PM Modi’s security breach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi on Wednesday (January 5) following a major security lapse. He was expected to launch projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and attend a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur. Due to adverse weather, PM Modi was supposed to visit the National Martyrs Memorial by road rather than helicopter, according to the MHA. The Prime Minister’s convoy was halted by demonstrators some 30 kilometres from Hussainiwala, stranding him for 15-20 minutes on a flyover. The MHA called it a severe breach in the Prime Minister’s security, and his cavalcade was rerouted to Bathinda airport.

Punjab government appointed Viresh Kumar Bhawra as the new DGP of the state, replacing Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, who was made the DGP less than a month ago following the serious lapses in the PM’s security on his visit to Punjab.