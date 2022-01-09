Amidst the ongoing probe against the derogatory ‘Bulli Bai’ app, it has come to light that the mastermind Niraj Bishnoi had tried to mislead the police with a Muslim alias during the ‘Sulli Deals’ app controversy.

As per reports, Niraj Bishnoi had 5 Twitter accounts and one of them was used to give the impression that the Sulli Deals app was created by a 23-year-old engineering student named Javed Alam. The five Twitter handles were named after a gaming character called ‘Giyu’.

They were identified as @giyu007, @giyuu84, @giyu94, @giyu2002, and @giyu44. As per DCP (Cyber unit) KPS Malhotra, Bishnoi used the Twitter handle (@giyu007) to spread misinformation that Sulli Deals was the creation of Alam. The accused also created another fake handle of a woman to contact the probe agencies while posing as a news reporter.

KPS Malhotra informed, “He came in contact with various news reporters and tried to spread this misinformation.” Reportedly, he used the @giyu2002 to make abusive remarks on the picture of a woman whom he had auctioned on the app.

On May 13, the Twitter handle stated, “I invoke the legendary @sullideals 101 to auction this Sulli…Minimum bid $1 USD. Bidding starts now. All the best to all players.” A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the handle in June 2021 at the Kishangarh police station.

Another account, @giyu44 was created on January 3 to mock the arrests made by the Mumbai police and had challenged law enforcement authorities to arrest him. Bishnoi had changed his location to Nepal to mislead the police.

Niraj Bishnoi was arrested by the Delhi Police, IFSO special cell on January 6 from Jorhat in Assam. The accused, a 21-year-old engineering student, has confessed to his act. The other accused arrested in the Bulli Bai app are Vishal Kumar Jha (21), Mayank Rawat(21), and Shweta Singh (19).

Delhi police arrests mastermind behind Sulli Deals app

In a major breakthrough, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested the creator and mastermind of the Sulli Deals app. The development comes days after cops nabbed three accused in the Bulli Bai app case. As per reports, the accused has been identified as 25-year-old Omkeshwar Thakur.

He was nabbed based on the inputs given by the creator of the Bulli Bai app, Niraj Bishnoi. During interrogation, Thakur informed that he developed the Sulli Deals app on GitHub in July last year, where pictures of Muslim women were put up for ‘virtual auction.’ The creator of the Sulli Deals app is a BCA student. He has revealed the involvement of several people in the case.