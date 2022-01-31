Monday, January 31, 2022
‘I cannot take it anymore’: Mamata Banerjee throws a strange tantrum, blocks Bengal Governor on Twitter

It is notable that in recent months, the governor and the state government has come face-to-face over several issues, especially after the violence erupted against BJP workers in West Bengal after state elections.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter
On January 31, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threw a strange tantrum and said during a meeting that she had blocked WB governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. She said, “Every morning evening, he tweets accusing and attacking us. As if he is the only supreme and we are bonded labourers. I cannot take it. I have blocked him today on #Twitter.”

TMC MP complains about Governor to President

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay has said on Monday that a request has been made to President Ram Nath Koving to remove Governor Dhankhar from the state. He added when the request was made, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was also present.

It is notable that in recent months, the governor and the state government has come face-to-face over several issues, especially after the violence erupted against BJP workers in West Bengal after state elections. The government had recently said he could not see human rights abuse and violence.

On Sunday, while paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, the governor had said the insults targeted at him would not stop him from performing his duties. He added violence and democracy do not go together.

 

