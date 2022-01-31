‘I cannot take it anymore’: Mamata Banerjee throws a strange tantrum, blocks Bengal Governor on Twitter

On January 31, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threw a strange tantrum and said during a meeting that she had blocked WB governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. She said, “Every morning evening, he tweets accusing and attacking us. As if he is the only supreme and we are bonded labourers. I cannot take it. I have blocked him today on #Twitter.”

BIG: CM #MamataBanerjee claims she has BLOCKED #Bengal governor #JagdeepDhankar today on Twitter. “every morning evening he tweets accusing and attacking us. As if he is the only supreme and we are bonded labourers. I can not take it. I have blocked him today on #Twitter” pic.twitter.com/kz2V5D3AkE — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) January 31, 2022

TMC MP complains about Governor to President

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay has said on Monday that a request has been made to President Ram Nath Koving to remove Governor Dhankhar from the state. He added when the request was made, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was also present.

Today, I requested President Ram Nath Kovind to remove West Bengal Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) from the state..Vice President Venkaih Naidu was also present…: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay pic.twitter.com/1suHQO6cdG — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

It is notable that in recent months, the governor and the state government has come face-to-face over several issues, especially after the violence erupted against BJP workers in West Bengal after state elections. The government had recently said he could not see human rights abuse and violence.

On Sunday, while paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, the governor had said the insults targeted at him would not stop him from performing his duties. He added violence and democracy do not go together.