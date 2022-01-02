Jai Singh Yadav, an Indore resident has lodged a police complaint on 1st January 2022 against the illegal use of his number plate in a movie featuring Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. The complaint was made after photos of the actor riding a bike with his co-actor went viral online.

Speaking with the ANI, Jai Singh said ‘Vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine; don’t know if the film unit is aware of it…This is illegal, can’t use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter’.

In response to the queries for the complaint, Rajendra Soni, Sub-inspector in Indore’s Banganga area said, ‘We received a complaint. We will see whether the number plate was used illegally. Action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. If the film unit is in Indore, we will try probing them.’

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were spotted on the streets of Indore shooting for their upcoming film, the name of which is unconfirmed as of now. News reports assert that they were shooting for their upcoming film ‘Luka-Chuppi 2’ in Madhya Pradesh. The shooting of the film is being done in different areas of the city. In which mainly bullion Rajwada, Bada Rawla Chhatripura and other areas are included. Fans are reaching the shooting places every day to get a glimpse of the Bollywood stars during the shooting.

Vicky Kaushal married Katrina Kaif recently in a secretly planned wedding in Rajasthan. He was spotted at Mumbai airport with his wife after celebrating the new year on Saturday evening.