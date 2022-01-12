The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has invited author Devdutt Pattnaik as a speaker for a two-day event National Youth Festival that is being inaugurated today. Pattnaik is scheduled to speak on the first day of the event.

In reply to a tweet by one Abhilaash who congratulated him for being invited to the program, Pattnaik said, “Do join…. will be sharing leadership lessons from Bhagavad Gita… Vedas should be more important than political pettiness as it makes us a better person.”

Netizens demand removal of Pattnaik, share screenshots of his vile, abusive and sexually derogatory tweets against women

The invitation to Pattnaik to speak at an event by the Government of India is being heavily criticized on social media platforms. Netizens have demanded his removal from the panel owning to his vile and abusive behaviour displayed on social media often. Netizens have tagged Anurag Thakur, Union Minister, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, asking how a person like Devdutt, who hurls sexist, misogynist and sexual abuses frequently on social media, can be invited to address the youth of the country in the festival.

Author and columnist Shefali Vaidya tagged Minister Thakur and said, “The problem with Devdutt Pattnaik is not just that he is a mediocre person who completely distorts our scriptures without even basic knowledge of Sanskrit. He is absolute filth who loves abusing people’s mothers. To hail this man as a ‘great mind’ is truly sickening!”

Radharamn Das, Vice President and Spokesperson ISCKON Kolkata, said, “How can Department of Sports MYAS [and] Anurag Thakur invite this abusive mental person to inspire youths at ‘National Youth Festival’ event? If these kind of people are inspiring our youths, then only Bhagawan can save this country & civilization. Very shameful.”

Legal rights Observatory wrote, “Dear Anurag Thakur Ji do your ministry seriously count Devdutt Pattnaik as Great Mind? He is a toxic Hindu/India hater, a fake historian enjoying bashing of everything Bharatiya, cursing Prime Minister Narendra Modi [and] Home Minister Amit Shah to satisfy his leftist cramps! Do u really control your ministry?”

The Skin Doctor expressed his displeasure and said, “Shri Anurag Thakur [and] Nitish Pramanik. Why Devdutt Pattanaik? He abuses the mothers and sisters of those who legitimately question his false interpretation of our scriptures. Do you guys have any connection with ground reality? Not done.”

Journalist Swati Goel Sharma asked, “What kind of message is Department of Sports MYAS sending to women by including Devdutt Pattnaik as a speaker in its ‘National Youth Festival’ event? Abuse women and be hailed as an inspiration for youth?”

BJP Delhi Spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat urged Union Minister Anurag Thakur to introspect and said, “Sports minister Anurag Thakur Ji needs your introspection. Why invite a Hindu hater like Devdutt Pattanaik to the National Youth Festival?”

Devdutt Pattnaik has a history of publishing anti-Hindu tweets and mocking everyone who counters his left-leaning ideology against Hindus. The self-proclaimed mythologist has found himself caught in controversies multiple times by making bizarre comments on the History of Sanatan Dharma. In July 2020, he echoed Nepal’s PM’s claim that Bhagwan Ram was from Nepal and called India a “land of Monkeys” while mocking Bhagwan Hanuman. He has often restored to using filthy language against those who disagree with him on social media.