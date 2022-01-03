Monday, January 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGhar Wapsi in Samastipur: Man reconverts to Hinduism from Islam after 15 years
FeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Ghar Wapsi in Samastipur: Man reconverts to Hinduism from Islam after 15 years

The incident is from the Bherokhara village of the Tajpura police station area of ​​the district Samastipur, where a Hindu man who converted to Islam 15 years ago has returned to the fold of Hinduism.

OpIndia Staff
Man reverts to Hinduism renouncing Islam in Bihar
Samastipur is a district in Bihar
16

A unique case of religious ‘re-conversion’ has come to light in Samastipur, Bihar. Here a young man has returned to his old religion (Hinduism) after a span of 15 years. His name is Mohammad Abdullah. Now he has become the old Umesh Rai. Angered by the decision of the Panchayat, the youth has changed his religion.

The incident is from Bherokhara village of Tajpura police station area of ​​the district Samastipur. Locals told that 15 years ago, Umesh Rai had left Hinduism and converted to Islam. He renamed himself as Abdullah. As he has now come back to his original religion, all of them are happy after his decision.

Umesh said, “Recently there was a fight with one of my neighbors named Riyaz. He tried to kill me. After this we called a panchayat in the village to look into the issue. On the contrary, instead of considering him as the culprit, the panchayat acquitted him and convicted me of other charges. Hurt by this, I made up my mind to return to Hinduism and returned to my home religion on Saturday in the presence of hundreds of people.”

The villagers organized a Ghar Wapsi program at the Kali temple in the village. In this, Mohammed Abdullah was first tonsured. After taking a holy bath, as per Hindu customs, he was made to return to Hinduism by giving Paag and Janeu.

Umesh converted to Islam 15 years ago

On his conversion to Islam 15 years ago, Umesh said, ‘I had come in contact with a person. He constantly motivated and persuaded me to convert to Muslim religion. Told many things, inspired by his words, I decided to convert to Islam my. After many incidents in these 15 years, I realized that those people did not consider me as their own from heart.’

In his words, ‘All the people together had made up their mind that the incident needs not be disclosed. They planned my murder but I anyhow escaped. There no one helped us and everyone supported Riyaz. I Slept at someone else’s place for two days. Initially even my wife did not listen to me. later we ran away from there. I have come back home from my heart. My life is still in danger. I request local administration to provide security to me and my family.’

Former Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi reverted to Hinduism by renouncing Islam

Former Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi reverted to Hinduism recently in the presence of Mahant Yati Narasinghanand Giri at Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. Rizvi was welcomed back into the faith of his ancestors in a series of rituals, after which he was named Jitendra Narayan Swami. It is notable here that Indian Muslims had been Hindus once. Most of them had been forcefully converted into Islam during the centuries of Islamic invasion and Mughal rule.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,890FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com