A unique case of religious ‘re-conversion’ has come to light in Samastipur, Bihar. Here a young man has returned to his old religion (Hinduism) after a span of 15 years. His name is Mohammad Abdullah. Now he has become the old Umesh Rai. Angered by the decision of the Panchayat, the youth has changed his religion.

The incident is from Bherokhara village of Tajpura police station area of ​​the district Samastipur. Locals told that 15 years ago, Umesh Rai had left Hinduism and converted to Islam. He renamed himself as Abdullah. As he has now come back to his original religion, all of them are happy after his decision.

Umesh said, “Recently there was a fight with one of my neighbors named Riyaz. He tried to kill me. After this we called a panchayat in the village to look into the issue. On the contrary, instead of considering him as the culprit, the panchayat acquitted him and convicted me of other charges. Hurt by this, I made up my mind to return to Hinduism and returned to my home religion on Saturday in the presence of hundreds of people.”

Umesh Rai from Bihar converted to Islam 15 years ago under influence of Pradhan of the village he worked in. Last month, his ‘shuddikaran’ was done and he has again become Hindu. Ceremony included mundan, entry in temple, gangajal sevan, janeu. Will write the story shortly pic.twitter.com/rhPA9c1NCK — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) January 3, 2022

The villagers organized a Ghar Wapsi program at the Kali temple in the village. In this, Mohammed Abdullah was first tonsured. After taking a holy bath, as per Hindu customs, he was made to return to Hinduism by giving Paag and Janeu.

On his conversion to Islam 15 years ago, Umesh said, ‘I had come in contact with a person. He constantly motivated and persuaded me to convert to Muslim religion. Told many things, inspired by his words, I decided to convert to Islam my. After many incidents in these 15 years, I realized that those people did not consider me as their own from heart.’

In his words, ‘All the people together had made up their mind that the incident needs not be disclosed. They planned my murder but I anyhow escaped. There no one helped us and everyone supported Riyaz. I Slept at someone else’s place for two days. Initially even my wife did not listen to me. later we ran away from there. I have come back home from my heart. My life is still in danger. I request local administration to provide security to me and my family.’

