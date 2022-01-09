Intimate picture of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh goes viral, actress requests people to respect her privacy

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez issued a statement asking fans and media to respect her privacy after her picture of an intimate moment with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was shared widely on social media.

An intimate picture Jacqueline and Sukesh went viral on the internet and was used by several media houses to establish a deeper link between the actress and the con artist.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram on Saturday evening (December 8) appealed to people not to circulate the images, intruding on her privacy and personal space. She said that she has been facing a tough and tumultuous time in her life and she hopes to bounce back soon.

“This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I am currently going through a rough patch but I am sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude on my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you,” the statement read.

In the picture, she is seen in a compromising position with Sukesh who is an accused of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Rs 200 Crore money laundering case.

Aditi S Singh, the wife of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Fortis and Religare Enterprises Shivinder Singh, had charged Sukesh for cheating Rs 200 crore on the promise of helping her in her husband in a case of scam.

Notably, Jacqueline is linked in this case as the ED questioned her association and financial transactions with this conman who claimed to be the owner of Sun TV And many other things.

According to media reports Sukesh admitted to being in a relationship with Jacqueline and gave her costly gifts.

Money laundering investigation revealed had gifted diamond-studded jewellery sets, crockeries, four Persian cats worth 36 lakhs and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh. ED has found evidence of financial transaction between the two, and he had given gifts worth Rs 10 crore to her.

Sukesh also used to chat with Jacqueline over mobile from jail. After he received bail last year, he booked a chartered flight for himself and also arranged for chartered flights for Jacqueline to meet her in Chennai.

Jacqueline has been named in the chargesheet filed by ED against Sukesh along with his wife, dancer-actor Nora Fatehi, and others.