Earlier this week, a horrifying tragedy befell a 27-year-old Hindu man, Kishan Bharwad, when Islamists murdered him over a social media post that they believed was against Islam. In the wake of his murder, a social media user has narrated his ordeal of braving online attacks from Islamists for raising his voice for Kishan and demanding justice for him.

In an elaborate Twitter thread, a user who goes by handle @lincolnsokhadia revealed how Islamists on social media platforms prowl for accounts that speak in favour of Hindus and gang-up on them if the person refuses to mend their way. The user asserted that a “syndicate” of Islamists is active online that barges into the DMs of assertive Hindus and employs every trick, starting from deceit, gaslighting and ultimately threatening Hindus against taking a stand for their religion.

Like thousands on social media, @lincolnsokhadia also vigorously demanded justice for Kishan Bharwad after he was killed by Islamists over a post that Muslims found offensive. However, shortly after he posted tweets to protest against Kishan’s murder, he was accosted by a person on Instagram who goes by handle @farid_miya_47. This Instagram user tried to reason with @lincolnsokhadia over his support for Kishan Bharwad and added him to a group with over 30 Islamists, many of whom were discussing ways to teach supporters of Kishan a lesson. The group’s name was “AK47” and the profile photo too was provocative.

After being added to the group, the participants of the group targeted Lincoln, made several obscene comments against him and issued death threats against him. However, the user took screenshots of the messages and shared a long thread on Twitter explaining how Islamists are targeting Hindus who are standing up for their fellow co-religionist and demanding justice for Kishan Bharwad.

Detailing the method adopted by online Islamists, the user said when Hindus on social media extend their support to Kishan Bharwad, some Islamists would intrude into the Direct Message of such Hindus, trying to persuade them into relinquishing their support for him. Instead of condemning the killing, the Islamists would try to guilt-trip Hindus by questioning their support to Kishan and accusing them of whipping up hatred against Muslims. They would try to manipulate Hindus into believing that the fault was of Kishan to have spoken against their religion.

यदि आप उसके जाल में फंस जाते हैं और कहते हैं “मैं यह केवल उसी के लिए कह रहा हूं” “बाकी आप सभी मेरे भाई हैं” “मैं सेक्यूलर हूं” तो उसका काम वही ख़त्म हो जाएगा।



उसने आसानी से एक हिन्दू युवानको नामर्द बना दिया।



उसका काम हो गया है और वह चला जाएगा नया शिकार खोजने।



3/n — लिंकन सोखडिया (@lincolnsokhadia) January 28, 2022

The user then claims that if a Hindu falls into this trap and concurs with the Islamist’s worldview, declaring himself secular and affirming his brotherhood with them, the Islamists will have succeeded in the task of emasculating one Hindu man. This would, the user argues, make the work of the Islamist easy, who would then proceed to find another prey he can target with his manipulative ramblings.

But if Hindus don’t fall for the manipulation attempts made by the Islamists and instead provide logical counters to them, they then try to provoke Hindus into making controversial statements, which can be used against them, the user said.

In a subsequent tweet, the Twitter user shared screenshots from an Instagram group and alleged that those who remain stubborn in their beliefs and refuse to give in have their profiles shared in a “syndicate” of Islamists, who then launch a coordinated attack against such persons.

Step 3



आप इसमें भी नहीं फंसते हैं, तो वो समजेगाकी उसकी डाल नहि गलेगी।अब वो आपकी प्रोफ़ाइल उनके सिंडिकेटमें साझा करेगा, उसे विभिन्न ग्रुपमें भेजेगा। आपके और आपके परिवारके नंबर प्रोफाइल आदि उनके सिंडिकेट में शेयर कर देगा और सब वहाँ कहेंगे “इसको ये कर देना है । वो कर देना है।”



5/n pic.twitter.com/IEzH5l92ga — लिंकन सोखडिया (@lincolnsokhadia) January 28, 2022

“They will share your profile in the syndicate, send it to different groups and unleash a barrage of attack against you. They will try to find you and your family members’ details that are available online and launch a coordinated attack against you,” the user said.

Shortly afterwards, Hindus who have run afoul with them and voiced their support for Kishan would start receiving calls, messages laced with abuses and threats, plans of dastardly attacks made against them, the user surmised. He also shared pictures from the Instagram chat group he was added into, to provide an example of how Islamists planned systematic online attacks against Hindus that refused to toe their line.

The user, who claimed he was one of the victims of the well-coordinated attack by Islamists, said Hindus Gods, Goddesses and Hinduism are routinely abused on online forums run by Islamists. In addition to this, the participants of such forums also discuss and deliberate on ways and means to attack Hindus whose thoughts and beliefs do not harmonise with theirs.

Sharing abusive messages made against Hindu Gods and Goddesses, the user said this was but one forum where he had encountered Islamists that were raring to attack Hindus. He conjectured that there might be several other online forums and social media groups where Islamists would be freely strategising ways to target those who dare to extend their support to Hindu victims and demand bringing culprits of hate crimes against Hindus to book.

Towards the end, the user tagged MoS-Home Harsh Sanghvi and the official Twitter handle of Gujarat, stating that if anything happens to him, they could refer to the screenshots attached in the tweet above to identify the culprits.

Kishan Bharwad murder: Hindu man murdered over an SM post that Muslims found offensive, 2 maulvis arrested

The thread assumes profound significance, especially in the wake of the gruesome murder of Kishan Bharwad, who was shot dead in broad daylight by two bike-borne men over a social media post that Muslims found offensive. According to sources, the video shared by Kishan on social media had an image of Prophet Muhammad. Usually, those who share such posts meet violent ends as Islamists go on a rampage against them, trying to teach those who “blaspheme” a lesson.

As per reports, the police had taken action against Kishan over the post as some people had outraged over it. Following the police intervention, both sides had reconciled, however, Kishan Bharwad was killed a few days after the incident.

Later, on Thursday this week, the Ahmedabad Police arrested two persons and discovered links of two Maulvis in the murder case of 27-year-old Kishan Bharwad on January 25. Kishan was shot dead in Dhandhuka as he along with his cousin, was passing by the Modhwada locality on his two-wheeler.

According to the Zee News Gujarati, the murder was carried out on instructions of two Maulvis, one from Ahmedabad and another one from Mumbai. A Maulvi from the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad had allegedly provided weapons to the murderers and Maulana from Mumbai had given the instructions.

Further reports by News18Gujarat state that the police has formed 7 different teams to investigate the matter. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi reviewed the investigation process by the Police and collected all the details of the case.