The Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested four people for forcing a Hindu villager named Manohar Bansal to convert to Christianity in the Guradi village of Sehore District. Four days ago, the accused Christians had approached Bansal and offered him money to convert to Christianity.

The enraged villagers trapped him and handed him over to the Icchawar Police Station, confirmed Sehore Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi.

All 4 arrested: Tagraj, Rajaram, Sunil Malviya, Tej Singh.

According to reports, the four accused Christians had approached the village and were trying to lure the villagers. A Hindu villager, Manohar Bansal had reported this to the Icchawar town Police station. Some villagers had also reported that the four accused were constantly threatening the local people to convert to Christianity. They were saying, ‘there is no God other than Jesus’.

Bansal in his complaint mentions that these four Christians had pressurized him a month ago to accept Christianity. They met him again this month to push him to convert. Reports mention that he was offered free education for his children, a well-paying job, free medical facilities and access to cash whenever needed.

The accused have been identified as Tagraj, Rajaram Malviya, Sunil Malviya and Tej Singh and have been charged under Section 3 and 5 of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act.

The amended Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act penalizes religious conversions through fraudulent means including those for the sake of marriage. In cases involving religious conversion of members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minors, a provision has been made for the imprisonment of two to 10 years and a Rs 50,000 fine.