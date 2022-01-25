Seven Medical students including BJP MLA Vijay Rahgandale’s son have died in a road mishap near Wardha, Maharashtra. The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday after the speeding vehicle collapsed from a bridge near Selsura, Wardha and fell 40 feet down into a riverbed. The deceased who were medical students of Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Science were travelling from Devali to Wardha while the incident took place at a spot 20 km from Wardha.

Maharashtra | 7 students including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale’s son Avishkar Rahangdale died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura around 11.30 pm last night. They (deceased) were on their way to Wardha: Prashant Holkar, SP Wardha — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Among the lives claimed by the incident, include the son of Gondia’s seating MLA Vijay Rahangdale’s son Avishkar, who was a first-year MBBS student. After returning from a feast at a Dhaba, Avishkar and his friends were heading to Yavatmal while the car lost control near Selsura where the incident took place. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident is likely to have happened around 1 to 1:30 AM on Tuesday night. Reportedly, the car lost control near a turning, which also had a smaller bridge after crossing a bigger one.

All the deceased who have been identified were MBBS students including Neeraj Chauhan (Final Year), Nitesh Singh (Intern), Vivek Nandan (Final Year), Pratyush Singh (Final Year), Shubham Jaiswal (Final Year) and Pawan Shakti.

SP Prashant Holkar while talking to the media said, “The vehicle was likely driven by Chauhan who lost control due to over-speeding. The vehicle had fallen through the bridge railing after impacting it. The incident has taken place between two bridges.” He assured that the inquest has been conducted and a post-mortem would be conducted of all the bodies by senior experts. SP Holkar informed that all the bodies were found on the riverbed whereas it took two hours to retrieve Chauhan’s body. An offence would be registered against Chauhan for irresponsible and rash driving, SP Holkar informed.

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 25, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief on Twitter. Expressing his pain at the loss of lives he has assured Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families of those who died and ₹ 50,000 for the injured.