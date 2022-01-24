Monday, January 24, 2022
Rana Ayyub plays the victim card, blames PM Modi after netizens from UAE also call her out for attacking Saudis

In a tweet, Ayyub had called Saudi royal family 'savages' for the Saudi-Yemen conflict

OpIndia Staff
Rana Ayyub ends Covid-19 fundraiser, returns money to foreign donors
Image Credit: CNN
2

Rana Ayyub, the controversial journalist, has been getting called out from all sides for her Houthis-supporting tweet in which she had called Saudis especially the leadership “bloodthirsty”. Netizens from Saudi Arabia expressed their displeasure over the misleading tweet posted by Ayyub. Irked by the backlash, Ayyub blamed PM Modi for the attack she might not have expected to receive from Saudi netizens. In a tweet, she wrote, “Saudi trolls are being cheered on by Modi supporters in India. You missed nothing.”

Ayyub blamed PM Modi for her own blunder.

A few hours later, netizens from the United Arab Emirates also called out Ayyub and questioned her support for Houthis Terrorists. Hassan Sajwani, an Emirati businessman, said, “The likes of Rana Ayyub are the biggest culprits. Under the smokescreen of “Humanitarian Voice”, they constantly back Houthis, Hamas, and Muslim Brotherhood aligned groups. Ms. Rana forgot that Houthis killed two innocent Indians (her countrymen) last week in Abu Dhabi. Shame!”

He further mentioned how Ayyub conveniently ignored the war crimes committed by Houthis and called Saudis bloodthirsty. He said, “She ignores the atrocities and war crimes committed by the Houthis but calls Saudis “bloodthirsty”. These white label Islamists are even more dangerous than the terrorists themselves! Shame!”

She was also called out by other people such as lawyers based out of New York who accused her of spreading propaganda.

Many Muslims also called her out for supporting Iran-backed terrorists.

Many from Saudi continued to call her out. Some even accused her of not being a good Muslim for not covering her head.

Ayyub had posted a tweet against Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen that also destroyed a prison run by a Houthi rebel group. The strikes were in response to a deadly drone attack in UAE by Houthis, a member of the Saudi-led alliance. The group has been launching missile and drone attacks in Saudi Arabia.

Notably, Houthis control a large territory in northern Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition is supporting the internationally-recognized Yemen government to fight the group. As the coalition supports the Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi government in Yemen, the netizens from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were shocked to see an Indian journalist supporting Houthis.

The Indian netizens also criticized Ayyub for her misleading tweet on Saudis.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
