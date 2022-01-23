If getting slammed by Indians for fake news and supporting terrorists was not enough, Rana Ayyub is now being blasted by Saudis for one of her tweets. Yesterday, the controversial journalist had posted a tweet slamming Saudi Arabia for launching a military operation against Yemen. She is now attacked on Twitter by Saudi netizens in response to that, accusing her of supporting terrorism.

“Yemen is bleeding and there is nobody to stop the bloodthirsty Saudis,” Rana Ayyub had tweeted on Saturday, saying that as a Muslim she is ashamed that “these savages are guardians of the holy mosque”.

Her comments came after Saudi led air-strikes on a temporary prison run by Houthi rebel group in Yemen. The strikes were intensified after a deadly drone attack on UAE, a member of the Saudi led alliance, by the Houthis. The group has been launching missile and drone attacks in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis control a large territory in northern Yemen, and the Saudi-led coalition is supporting the internationally recognised Yemen govt to fight the group. As the coalition is supporting the Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi government in Yemen, Saudi citizens were shocked to see that the Indian journalist was slamming them for the same.

After Rana Ayyub posted the tweet, several Saudi netizens responded to her saying that their govt is supporting a recognised government, while Ayyub was supporting a Islamist terror group trying to overthrow that government.

Saudi Arabia has launched military operations in Yemen, as part of a coalition of over ten countries in response to a direct request from the legitimate government of Yemen

Saudi engineer Gassan called it fake news, and said that Saudi Arabia has launched military operations in Yemen as part of a coalition of over ten countries in response to a direct request from the legitimate government of Yemen. “We supporting legitimate and you supporting terrorists”, he added.

One Twitter user Abu Sultan called her a “fu**ing liar”, saying all she “said are bullshit”. The user noted that this why Ayyub has disabled replied to her tweets.



Another Saudi netizen said that she is among the “media elitist Hypocrites who support Terrorist Houthis who use child soldiers and are the main root cause of suffering in Yemen.” He said that why Saudi Arabia is working to end the tyrannical reign of the Houthis, she is supporting the terror group.

One user from Greece said that Rana Ayyub is supporting terrorists like the Houthis who use child soldiers, kill, abuse Yemeni and attack other countries with drones almost everyday.

#HouthisAreTerrorists So you support terrorists like the Houthis who use child soldiers, kill, abuse Yemeni& attack other countries with drones almost everyday. So not only you DON'T care about Yemenis but also Saudi & Emirati lives mean nothing to you.

One user went a bit off-track, and slammed Rana Ayyub for not covering her hair and face despite being a Muslim.

Rana Ayyub was also slammed by netizens from India and many other countries for her support to the Houthi group. People commented that she is speaking against the attack on the group, she was silent when several innocents including two Indians were killed in the drone attack in Abu Dhabi by the terror group.