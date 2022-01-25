On Tuesday, January 25, Congress heavyweight and former minister RPN Singh took to Twitter to announce that he has quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

Soon after sharing his resignation letter, RPN Singh Tweeted to announce his next move: “This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to my contribution to nation building under the visionary leadership & guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji & Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah ji.”

Earlier in the day, RPN Singh had tendered his resignation from Congress. Singh, the party’s Jharkhand in-charge, has taken to Twitter on Tuesday to share his resignation letter submitted to party president Sonia Gandhi. While sharing his resignation later, the Congress leader Tweeted: “Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind.”

In his letter dated January 25, 2022, the Congress leader stated: “I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect. I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation, people and the party.”

The Congress leader had also dropped ‘Congress’ from his Twitter bio and changed it to: “My motto India, First, Always.”

It is being speculated that BJP may field RPN Singh against Swami Prasad Maurya from Padrauna seat in Kushinagar. Maurya, former Cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP, had recently switched to the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Interestingly, RPN Singh’s name was also on the list of Congress’ 30-star campaigners for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, which is scheduled to begin on February 10.

According to reports, he has recently felt sidelined inside the Congress party. Three days prior, he had met with top BJP leaders in Delhi, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh, however, had denied any conversations with the BJP last week.

Singh’s decision to join the BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is yet another blow for the Congress party. Jitin Prasada, another state Congress heavyweight, had previously joined the BJP and had been sworn in as a minister in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet. Last week Raebreli MLA and rebel Congress leader Aditi Singh had left the party and ad resigned from her MLA post too.